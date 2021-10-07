Kalyan GRP hand over runaway teen girl, 2 males from National Capital to Delhi Police

The presence of mind shown by a Ticket Checker (TC) aboard an express train resulted in a runaway teenage girl from Delhi being reunited with her parents earlier this week. The girl, along with her two male friends, was handed over to a team from the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

According to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP), the 15-year-old girl, along with her two friends, both in their early 20s, was travelling on board the Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central Express on Monday. The train was nearing Kalyan when the TC approached the trio and asked for their tickets. While they had tickets, they seemed scared and the TC smelled a rat. He asked them where they were coming from, where they were going to and the purpose of their visit to Mumbai. When the trio could not answer even simple questions such as these, he called up the GRP.

“We sent a team to take the trio into our custody when the train reached Kalyan. After some questioning, the trio finally admitted that they had run away from home and gave us their addresses. We called up the Delhi Police and found that a kidnapping case had been registered after the girl had gone missing. We apprised the Delhi Police of the fact that we had the girl in our custody,” senior police inspector Valmik Shardul, Kalyan GRP said.

He added that the girl was in a relationship with one of the two boys accompanying her and they had eloped with the intention of getting married in Mumbai. The other boy, who is their friend, decided to come along because he wanted to look for work in Mumbai.

“As the girl is a minor, she was presented before the Child Welfare Committee and handed over to them till Wednesday, when a team with the Delhi Police reached Kalyan. Meanwhile, the two boys stayed in our custody and all the three were handed over on Wednesday. No case has been filed with us in this regard,” Shardul said.