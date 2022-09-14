Kidnapper who tried to lure minor girl in Deonar arrested
Around 1 pm on Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl was returning from school when a man on motorcycle approached her from behind and asked her to guide him to an address
The girl showed the man the way and kept walking when he offered her a ride to her home, saying he was going in that direction. She refused and continued walking when the man tried to force her to sit on his bike. The girl again refused and fastened her gait.
A team from the Nirbhaya pathak (squad) of Deonar police station and a few locals who saw the incident, asked the girl what he was saying to her, and whether she knew him.
After the girl said that he was a stranger, the locals and the officers intercepted the man and asked him about his identity and address. He gave his name as Sandesh Tanaji Thorat.
“Thorat, 32, told us that he used to stay in the locality 20 years ago and had come back to meet his friends. He also said that now he resides at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai,” Rajesh Kewale, senior police inspector of Deonar police station, said.
The officers took Thorat to the police station before informing the girl’s mother who was at Sion hospital visiting her ill father. Later, he was arrested.
Thorat was convicted for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli in 2008 and he came out on bail two months ago.
The girl’s mother said she could not pick up her daughter after school as she had to go to the hospital. “Had the police officers not intervened he could have kidnapped her.”
The police have charged Thorat under sections 354 (a) and 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
“We are finding out how many more girls he has molested or kidnapped,” Kewale said.
-
ED seizes 91.5 kg gold, 340 kg silver from Mumbai firm
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively valued at ₹47.76 crore after it concluded search operations at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles, the anti-money laundering agency said on Wednesday. The agency conducted the searches in connection with the money laundering probe linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium foil containers and storage aluminium containers.
-
In Bengaluru, burglars flee with gold, diamonds from flooded villas
Not only waterlogging but the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road also had to suffer a robbery while they were away from their flooded homes. The burglars had allegedly robbed three villas in the housing community and a police case was already registered, reports claimed. The estimated value of the total robbed items is yet to be known.
-
Karnataka aims to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said the state government aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030. The Minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly, during the question hour. According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation does not purchase electric buses, but is operating them on a contract basis.
-
RPF constable saves woman, child who fall into gap between platform and train
The presence of mind of a woman constable with the Railway Protection Force helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla. Constable Jyoti Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
-
Ahmedabad: Seven workers killed after elevator crashes to ground
Seven labourers were killed and one was seriously injured after falling to the ground while working inside an elevator shaft at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday morning, police said. Police had earlier put the death toll at eight, but an official later said one worker was undergoing treatment. The incident took place around 9:30 am at the site located near Gujarat University.
