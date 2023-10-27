Kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies at 88

NAVI MUMBAI: Renowned Kirtankar and preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar passed away at 88 after a prolonged illness at his home in Nerul on Thursday. Satarkar’s death is a huge loss for the Varkari and Satarkar community, which has lakhs of devotees.

CM Eknath Shinde accompanied by minister Girish Mahajan and Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre arrived at the Nerul temple, Thursday night, to pay his respects to the departed soul. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

He leaves behind his two daughters, Bhagwati Maharaj, and Raseshwari Sonkar, to carry on his legacy. His wife Rukmini, also known as Mai Sahib, passed away in February, this year at 85. She played a significant role in Satarkar’s spiritual journey.

Satarkar’s body was kept for darshan at Vithal Rukmini temple in Nerul in the afternoon. The final rites will be performed at 5 pm on Friday.

Hundreds of people have been flocking to pay their tribute to the popular Neelkanth Dnyaneshwar Gore Satarkar, who started kirtan and pravachan in 1962.

Calling him the ambassador of Bhagvat Dharma, Shinde said, “Through his enchanting voice, he raised the sweetness of kirtan in every household. The death of this Varkari community preacher is a huge loss for the Bhagwat and Bhakti community of Maharashtra.”

Shinde added, “He popularised kirtan beyond the country’s boundaries, and the contribution of the Vitthal devotee, who was an authority in his field, will never be forgotten.

Known for his unique kirtan style, Satarkar, spread the message of spirituality and the Bhagwat community in every section of society. His Kirtan programmes were held all over the world and also in small villages of the state.

Born on February 5, 1936, in Satara to Gore Satarkar family, Satarkar studied law. He then carried on the 135-year legacy of the Varkari community to which his family belongs, taking up kirtan and preaching handed down to him by three generations. Satarkar family is ranked among the highest kirtankars of the Varkari community.

Educated in English medium till standard 10, he used Kirtan for social reforms to bring about changes in society. He gained knowledge from his cousins Appa Maharaj and Anna Maharaj in altruism. From the age of 11 years, he took lessons in classical music from Purohit Buva and Latafat Hussain Khan of the Agra family.

After the demise of Appa Maharaj in 1962, he took over the tradition of the Satarkar family to hold Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palki festivities promoting kirtan and holding pravachan sessions. He had been organizing Kirtan weeks in various places in the State.

Around 15 lakh people are reported to have taken dikhsha of the Varkari community under him. In 1983 for public welfare, he started Shri Chaitanya Adhatmik Dnyan Prasar Sanstha, which provides free medical services and medicines to around 70,000 devotees.

