Koliwadas redevelopment gets green signal from state
Mumbai: In a boost to the development of the koliwadas in Mumbai, the state government has green signalled the cluster redevelopment of these settlements in the city.
The koliwadas are the settlements of the Koli or fishermen community, who are the original inhabitants of Mumbai along with indigenous groups like the Agaris, Bhandaris and Pathare Prabhus. They are spread across areas like Colaba, Worli, Sion, Dharavi and Versova.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state legislature that a special set of development control regulations (DCR) had been formulated to develop the koliwadas by giving incentives like extra floor space index (FSI).
This is because the residents of these koliwadas were unable to expand their houses due to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The koliwadas, which had been demarcated and identified as such, will not be redeveloped as slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) projects, he assured.
“We are considering the cluster approach. This will give them benefits like SRA development... Apart from this, we will also approve self-redevelopment in cluster mode in the koliwadas,” Fadnavis told the state legislative council on Wednesday. He was replying to a starred question by Ramesh Patil (BJP).
“The koliwadas are our heritage and must be conserved,” added Fadnavis. He stated that where koliwadas had been demarcated, the difference between koliwada and non-koliwada lands was clear. “There are no issues if SRA projects come up in non koliwada areas... but no new SRA projects will not be approved in areas where (the koliwadas) have not been demarcated,” Fadnavis stressed.
A total of around 32 koliwadas in Mumbai have been demarcated, and work on the rest is underway. A DCR for the development of koliwadas has been prepared as a special dispensation, but is yet to be finalised. “The new DCR will give extra FSI to the koliwadas to accommodate them... The amount (of FSI) depends on issues like environmental norms. But we will remain positive about giving extra FSI,” said Fadnavis.
Over three lakh Mumbaiites bitten by stray dogs since 2018
Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that between 2018 and March 2022, Mumbai registered 3,07,652 cases of dog bites. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gives anti-rabies vaccines at 147 centres in the city.
West Bengal: Bangladeshi youth allegedly lynched over suspicions of stealing cattle
A Bangladeshi national was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicions of stealing cattle at a border village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district early on Wednesday. The police have arrested three people and registered a case, officials said. Later, cops had a scuffle with some villagers when the latter attacked the Rajganj police station demanding the release of the three accused.
Sharp-shooter escapes custody after court hearing
LUCKNOW An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody from an eatery in Shahjahanpur in the wee hours of Wednesday while being brought to Lucknow from Bijnor by road after a court hearing, police said. The police launched a combing operation in the vicinity in search of Rana, but in vain.
Uttarakhand rainfall: Death toll rises to 10; seven more still missing
Rescue operations following torrential rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun led to the recovery of three more bodies from under the rubble in Sarkhet village, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said on Wednesday. With this, the official death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 10. The deceased were identified as residents of Tehri Garhwal district (40), Surendra Singh (45), Rajendra Singh Rana, and a Dehradun minor.
Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state
LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times. Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.
