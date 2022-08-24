Koliwadas redevelopment gets green signal from state

Mumbai: In a boost to the development of the koliwadas in Mumbai, the state government has green signalled the cluster redevelopment of these settlements in the city.

The koliwadas are the settlements of the Koli or fishermen community, who are the original inhabitants of Mumbai along with indigenous groups like the Agaris, Bhandaris and Pathare Prabhus. They are spread across areas like Colaba, Worli, Sion, Dharavi and Versova.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state legislature that a special set of development control regulations (DCR) had been formulated to develop the koliwadas by giving incentives like extra floor space index (FSI).

This is because the residents of these koliwadas were unable to expand their houses due to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The koliwadas, which had been demarcated and identified as such, will not be redeveloped as slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) projects, he assured.

“We are considering the cluster approach. This will give them benefits like SRA development... Apart from this, we will also approve self-redevelopment in cluster mode in the koliwadas,” Fadnavis told the state legislative council on Wednesday. He was replying to a starred question by Ramesh Patil (BJP).

“The koliwadas are our heritage and must be conserved,” added Fadnavis. He stated that where koliwadas had been demarcated, the difference between koliwada and non-koliwada lands was clear. “There are no issues if SRA projects come up in non koliwada areas... but no new SRA projects will not be approved in areas where (the koliwadas) have not been demarcated,” Fadnavis stressed.

A total of around 32 koliwadas in Mumbai have been demarcated, and work on the rest is underway. A DCR for the development of koliwadas has been prepared as a special dispensation, but is yet to be finalised. “The new DCR will give extra FSI to the koliwadas to accommodate them... The amount (of FSI) depends on issues like environmental norms. But we will remain positive about giving extra FSI,” said Fadnavis.