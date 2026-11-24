MUMBAI: Two days after a young couple from Navi Mumbai was assaulted by a group of minors at Pramod Mahajan Park in Kurla West, the BMC has issued a show-cause notice to the contractor responsible for the park’s maintenance and security and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for alleged negligence. Meanwhile the Juvenile Justice Board remanded the six minors involved in the assault to the Children’s Correctional Home at Dongri till December 4. On Monday, the police added a new charge, that of outraging the modesty of a woman.

The BMC has closed the Pramod Mahajan Park in Kurla after a group of minors allegedly assaulted a young couple. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) more less

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The incident, in which the couple was allegedly beaten with belts, sticks and bare hands, has once again raised questions on the safety of visitors in civic-run parks. Pramod Mahajan Park falls under the jurisdiction of L ward, and has a BMC-employed contractor who is responsible for maintaining, repairing and providing security there. There is also a caretaker to oversee the park’s operations.

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According to civic officials, the contractor’s employee was present at the park entrance when the incident took place. However, an inquiry revealed lapses in the security arrangements, particularly the failure of the security personnel to intervene when the couple was being assaulted. Two guards are deployed at the park.

Anil Jadhav, acting assistant commissioner of L ward, said that since security was an integral part of the contractor’s responsibilities under the maintenance agreement and this obligation was not adequately fulfilled, a show-cause notice had been issued to him for negligence, and a fine of ₹1 lakh imposed.

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{{^usCountry}} After the wake-up call, the BMC is preparing a separate proposal for major repairs and additional security measures at Pramod Mahajan Park. The Ghatkopar police, on their part, have decided to increase the patrolling around public parks and malls, especially those that have secluded corners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the wake-up call, the BMC is preparing a separate proposal for major repairs and additional security measures at Pramod Mahajan Park. The Ghatkopar police, on their part, have decided to increase the patrolling around public parks and malls, especially those that have secluded corners. {{/usCountry}}

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Vitthal Aardekar, senior police inspector of Ghatkopar police station, said that they had recorded the statement of Saurabh Shrinivas Kushwa (21), the complainant, who stated that he was a student from Satara. Kushwa said that he knew the girl (19) for four years and had come to Mumbai to meet her.

In his statement, Kushwa said that upon reaching Rabale, he stayed at a hotel called ‘Gawalidev’. He then went shopping at a Ghatkopar mall, and later proceeded to the Pramod Mahajan Garden at around 4 pm to take some photographs with his Navi Mumbai-based female friend.

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As Kushwa and the girl were taking pictures, a group of seven to eight youths arrived and began teasing the two. They asked Kushwa where he was from, and when he replied that he was from Satara, they began abusing him and told him to leave the garden.

Kushwa told the police that the boys’ abusive language was entirely unprovoked. “One of them was carrying a hockey stick,” he said. “When I objected to his abuse, he struck me on the back with it while the others slapped and kicked me. They also assaulted my friend with their hands and shoved us out of the park.” The victim added that he and his friend directly went to the police station, from where they were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

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Based on his statement, the police booked the boys under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 190, 1,18(1), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, locals staged a protest, terming the assault a “one-off incident” and demanding security in the garden which has many secluded corners. The boys’ parents also called it a solitary incident, telling the police that their children had not behaved in this way before. “They should not have assaulted the couple but the attack happened after an argument escalated,” they claimed.

S K Joseph, a social worker from Sakinaka who was at the protest outside the BMC’s L ward office, said that the accused minors were sent to the children’s correction home which they “deserved”. “Children replicate the actions of adults. They often witness couples being moral-policed by certain groups and mimic them,” he said. “But there are no CCTVs or security guards in the garden, and the BMC should take responsibility for the incident.”