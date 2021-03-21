Labourer found dead near same spot where Hiran's body was discovered
- Mumbra police officers said that the deceased was standing at the small hillock at Retibunder from where he slipped off and fell into a creek.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:29 AM IST
44-year-old labourer’s body was found near Mumbra creek on Saturday morning, the same spot where Thane-based car spare parts dealer Mansukh Hiran’s body was found on March 5.
Mumbra police officers said that the deceased was standing at the small hillock at Retibunder from where he slipped off and fell into a creek.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar should lead UPA
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:23 AM IST
The need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progresstive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, Raut told reporters in Nashik.
‘43% unaided colleges choose not to hike fees’
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Days after the state’s Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) said they have asked unaided professional colleges in the state to consider the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and its effect on households before hiking annual fees, thy released a circular highlighting how at least 43% institutes this year have opted for “no upward revision” of fees: This means at least 43% institutes across technical, medical and agricultural courses will continue for the acadedmic year 2021-22 with the same fees as 2020-21
Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is in serious trouble and may have to resign from his post
Ex-Mumbai police chief accuses minister of extortion, throws govt into crisis
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:30 AM IST
- Minister Deshmukh says transferred commissioner Singh lying to save himself amid Vaze case fallout.
Vaze row: MVA government’s troubles mount
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Troubles for the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government mounted after the letter
Income tax dept raids Mumbai builder, mobile accessories traders
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department has carried out searches at 29 premises linked to a Mumbai-based builder, few real estate groups and some mobile accessories dealers and detected undisclosed income worth ₹270 crore.
How Param Bir Singh-Deshmukh faceoff puts NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a tough spot
By Shailesh Gaikwad, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:48 AM IST
The allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh have put Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in a tight spot.
Mumbai cyber police arrest UP man in fake passport website case
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
City cyber police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for his alleged role in a fake government website racket. The accused was involved in allegedly creating a fake website of the passport department and duping a city businesswoman. Police suspect the racket has duped many people.
Bombay HC strikes down Kolkata magistrate’s order
By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The Nagpur bench of Bombay high court (HC) last week struck down an order of a judicial magistrate at Kolkata issuing process against two agriculturists from Gadchiroli district, observing that HC of one state would have jurisdiction over authority situated in another state if part of cause of action has arisen within the territorial limits of the HC.
Mansukh Hiran case: Maharashtra ATS moves NIA court, seeks Sachin Vaze’s custody
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
While the central government on Saturday handed over the case involving the mysterious death of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Maharashtra anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) approached the special NIA court for suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze’s custody
Mumbai: Mother and two sons go under knife together for dual organ transplant
By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:26 AM IST
At the end of a 14-hour procedure that required doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to carry out simultaneous surgeries on three people, Mumbra resident Tabish Mulla, 25, has received a new lease of life thanks to organs donations from his brother and mother
Maharashtra: 96K seats vacant, education dept to have another round for FYJC admissions
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:19 AM IST
With over 96,000 first-year junior colleges (FYJC) seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remaining vacant this year, the education department has decided to give the last chance to students who still wish to confirm their admissions
Maharashtra CM directs Haffkine to start talks with firms that have developed Covid-19 vaccine
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed the state-run Haffkine Institute to speed up the process for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines
Param Bir Singh’s letter was unsigned, still verifying email: Thackeray’s office
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:20 AM IST
- Responding to the letter, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said Singh was hurling false accusations "to save his skin" in the Vaze case.