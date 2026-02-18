Land acquisition for the proposed Vadhavan Port project in Palghar has been accelerated with the district collectorate announcing compensation of ₹62.5 lakh per hectare for agricultural land in most villages in Palghar taluka. The port, a flagship project for the state and central governments, is being developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). Land acquisition rates announced for Vadhavan Port

“For most villages in Palghar taluka, the rate for agricultural land has been fixed at ₹62.5 lakh per hectare. For non-agricultural land, village-wise rates ranging from ₹780 to ₹2,940 per square metre have been declared,’’ according to a statement released by the Palghar district collectorate.

However, in Dahanu taluka, for Varor, Chinchani and Tanashi villages, the agricultural land compensation will be ₹1,16,44,106 per hectare. For Bavde, Kolavali and Vangaon villages, the rate is ₹1,22,42,408 per hectare. For certain other villages, a rate of ₹62.5 lakh per hectare will apply.

The rates were announced after a review meeting at the district collector’s office under the chairmanship of district collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar. She said land acquisition for the construction of road and railway infrastructure for the project is being carried out on a “war footing”.

A total of 24 villages in Palghar district have been included for land acquisition. This includes 14 villages from Palghar taluka and 10 villages from Dahanu taluka.

Project-affected persons (PAPs) will receive compensation at double the market value. In addition, a 100% solatium sum will be provided, along with an additional 12% interest component on the base rate from August 29, 2024, according to the media statement.

Separate compensation will also be provided after valuation of structures, trees, wells, borewells, and other assets on the land. Thus, affected landholders will receive maximum financial protection as per legal provisions, said Jakhar.