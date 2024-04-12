Law students unable to apply for re-evaluation

Mumbai: Final year Bachelor of Laws (five years) students at the University of Mumbai are concerned about missing out on the chance to improve their result through re-evaluation as they are unable to access the relevant link online. Though the last date for application is displayed as April 14 on the university’s website, students who failed in semester nine are worried they may lose a year if they are unable to register for re-evaluation. University officials said the process of re-evaluation had not begun yet and assured that students would be given sufficient time to apply for the same. HT Image

“Only three days are left for the last date of application, but we are unable to submit our applications online,” said an affected student, requesting anonymity.

“According to the schedule on the university’s website, the window to apply online for re-evaluation opened on April 2 and will end on April 14. But the link provided by the university on the same page for applications is inactive, hindering students from applying,” said Sachin Pawar from Yuva Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), who has been helping students deal with the issue.

A senior official from Mumbai University’s examination section attributed the inaccessibility of the link to a potential technical glitch. He said the revaluation process had not begun yet. “Following the declaration of results, we issue a notification outlining the dates for revaluation applications. However, such a notification has not been issued for the law semester 9 exam. Rest assured, students will be given ample time to apply for revaluation,” the official said.