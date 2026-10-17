MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has permanently blacklisted two telecom equipment suppliers from all state government contracts after an inquiry flagged substandard equipment supplied to police units and irregularities in tenders for wireless communication gear. Vertel Infotel Pvt. Ltd and Vertel Digital Pvt. Ltd have been barred from participating in future state government procurement, according to a government resolution issued on Friday.

Maha blacklists 2 firms over substandard police gear

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The action follows findings of poor-quality supplies, fraudulent original equipment manufacturer (OEM) authorisations and unfair, non-transparent practices during the tendering process.

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The government resolution states that Vertel Infotel had supplied VHF high-band equipment to the Mumbai Railway Police, Ratnagiri Police and Sindhudurg Police, as well as 400 MHz communication equipment to the Thane City Police. The equipment was flagged for poor quality and substandard performance. The company also repeatedly failed to provide satisfactory technical support and servicing during the mandatory warranty period, the resolution states.

Following adverse reports from the Additional Director General of Police and Director of Police Communication, IT and Transport, Pune, the state suspended both companies from participating in police department tenders in January 2026.

A police inquiry conducted in May subsequently found serious irregularities and unfair practices during the tendering process. The inquiry officer recommended a permanent ban on firms from government contracting, following which the state government issued the blacklisting order with immediate effect.

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{{^usCountry}} The action comes amid efforts to modernise the Maharashtra Police wireless communication network. The state has been pursuing the procurement of digital communication equipment, including ultra-high frequency (UHF) and very high frequency (VHF) digital sets, walkie-talkies and digital repeaters, to maintain operational readiness across police units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action comes amid efforts to modernise the Maharashtra Police wireless communication network. The state has been pursuing the procurement of digital communication equipment, including ultra-high frequency (UHF) and very high frequency (VHF) digital sets, walkie-talkies and digital repeaters, to maintain operational readiness across police units. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest order extends the restriction beyond police department tenders, preventing both companies from participating in procurement processes across the Maharashtra government.