Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a seven-member committee to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for air ambulances and new ambulances in the state. However, the panel does not include an aviation expert, raising questions about whether it has the specialised expertise needed to formulate guidelines for a service intended, in part, to cater to road accident victims on highways.

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A retired transport department official said the committee’s composition raised concerns about its ability to frame an effective SOP for air ambulance services.

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“Matters such as air ambulance fitness certification, flight routes, taxation, landing locations and operational arrangements require specialised aviation expertise. The role of the aviation regulator also needs to be clearly defined,” the official said.

The committee, headed by additional transport commissioner Ravi Gaikwad, includes two IPS officers and a deputy secretary, besides officials from the transport and public health departments. However, it has no member with specific aviation expertise.

“Current members of the panel could be experts in ambulance services, but not air ambulance services,” the retired official said.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued last Monday, the committee has been tasked with recommending measures for implementing the SOP for air ambulances and new ambulances operating in Maharashtra. It must submit its report to the government within two months.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee has been constituted under the transport department’s Road Safety Cell, following a meeting held on October 13 under the chairmanship of transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, in the presence of public health minister Prakash Abitkar. During the meeting, the transport commissioner’s office was directed to set up a committee and submit recommendations to the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has been constituted under the transport department’s Road Safety Cell, following a meeting held on October 13 under the chairmanship of transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, in the presence of public health minister Prakash Abitkar. During the meeting, the transport commissioner’s office was directed to set up a committee and submit recommendations to the government. {{/usCountry}}

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Defending the panel’s composition, Sarnaik said on Thursday that aviation experts were not necessary as private operators would run the service.

“Why are aviation experts needed on the panel when private operators are going to operate the service?” he said. However, he did not respond to questions about how potential gaps in aviation safety standards would be addressed in the absence of specialised expertise on the committee.

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The need for air ambulances in Maharashtra was discussed at the 13th meeting of the State Road Safety Council, held in September after a gap of more than three years. The state records more than 35,000 road accidents annually, claiming around 15,000 lives.