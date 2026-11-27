Mumbai: To provide small and marginal farmers in drought-affected areas with an alternative source of income, the state government will distribute 100,000 passenger autorickshaws among them over the next five years. The vehicles will be given to farmers under the ‘Ananthancha Naath Dushkalgrast Shetkari Rickshaw Samman Yojana’ (auto rickshaw scheme for drought-affected farmers), which will be launched on the birthday of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in February 2027.

Maha to distribute 1 lakh autos among drought-hit farmers over five years more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Beneficiaries in the first phase will receive keys to their autorickshaws on February 9, 2027, the deputy chief minister’s birthday,” transport minister Pratap Sarnaik told reporters on Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Addressing reporters after chairing the meeting where the decision was taken, Sarnaik said that the scheme would be implemented between 2027 and 2031 through the state transport department and the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Passenger Transport Workers Welfare Board. While the board would provide 10% of the cost of each vehicle, the remaining 90% would be financed through loans from nationalised and scheduled banks and other financial institutions. This would ensure that beneficiary farmers do not incur any financial burden, officials said.

Applicants must belong to small or marginal farmer families from drought-affected areas and furnish proof of agricultural land ownership in the family’s name. They should not have availed of a similar government scheme earlier and must possess a valid driving licence or be eligible to obtain one. They would also have to meet loan eligibility conditions of respective banks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sarnaik said that the first phase would last a year and cover 20,000 eligible farmers, with an average of 60 beneficiaries per taluka. If the number of eligible applicants in a taluka is lower than the allotted target, the remaining autorickshaws would be distributed among eligible applicants from other talukas in the same district, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarnaik said that the first phase would last a year and cover 20,000 eligible farmers, with an average of 60 beneficiaries per taluka. If the number of eligible applicants in a taluka is lower than the allotted target, the remaining autorickshaws would be distributed among eligible applicants from other talukas in the same district, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Applications would be invited through advertisements issued by the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Passenger Transport Workers Welfare Board and beneficiaries would be selected via computerised lottery after scrutiny of documents. The board would then forward their proposals to banks for loan approval. Once banks sanction 90% of the vehicle cost, the board would release its 10% subsidy and payment for the vehicle would be made directly to the authorised dealer, officials said.