 Maharashtra bandh is a battle between abnormality and culture, says Thackeray | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra bandh is a battle between abnormality and culture, says Thackeray

BySwapnasaurabha Kulshreshtha
Aug 23, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Thackeray announced on Friday that Maharashtra would observe a bandh until 2 pm as a stand against crimes targeting women and girls

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena party, announced on Friday that Maharashtra would observe a bandh until 2 pm as a stand against crimes targeting women and girls. Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray described the action as "a battle between abnormality and culture".

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"Next week there are festivals, so people need time for preparation. We have therefore decided to observe the bandh until 2 p.m. I urge all people to participate in the bandh for the security of women and girls," Thackeray said.

He clarified that essential services such as ambulances, fire brigades, and newspaper distribution would be exempt from the shutdown. However, he called for the closure of public transport, shops, and other establishments during the designated hours.

Thackeray issued a warning to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, cautioning them against pressurising people and shop owners to remain operational. He also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against protestors in Badlapur.

Referencing a recent court decision, Thackeray noted, "The High Court slammed the working of police in the Badlapur case. So those who were accusing politics behind Badlapur protests will now accuse the court of doing politics?"

The Shiv Sena leader's call for a bandh comes in the wake of recent incidents that have sparked public outrage over women's safety in the state. The limited duration of the shutdown appears to be a compromise between expressing dissent and minimising disruption to daily life and upcoming festival preparations.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra bandh is a battle between abnormality and culture, says Thackeray
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On