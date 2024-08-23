Maharashtra bandh is a battle between abnormality and culture, says Thackeray

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena party, announced on Friday that Maharashtra would observe a bandh until 2 pm as a stand against crimes targeting women and girls. Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray described the action as "a battle between abnormality and culture". Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"Next week there are festivals, so people need time for preparation. We have therefore decided to observe the bandh until 2 p.m. I urge all people to participate in the bandh for the security of women and girls," Thackeray said.

He clarified that essential services such as ambulances, fire brigades, and newspaper distribution would be exempt from the shutdown. However, he called for the closure of public transport, shops, and other establishments during the designated hours.

Thackeray issued a warning to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, cautioning them against pressurising people and shop owners to remain operational. He also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against protestors in Badlapur.

Referencing a recent court decision, Thackeray noted, "The High Court slammed the working of police in the Badlapur case. So those who were accusing politics behind Badlapur protests will now accuse the court of doing politics?"

The Shiv Sena leader's call for a bandh comes in the wake of recent incidents that have sparked public outrage over women's safety in the state. The limited duration of the shutdown appears to be a compromise between expressing dissent and minimising disruption to daily life and upcoming festival preparations.