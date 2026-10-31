Mumbai, In a move to combat fodder scarcity amid drought, the Maharashtra government has earmarked five per cent of district annual plan funds for fodder schemes while restricting non-feed usage and supply to neighbouring states.

Maharashtra earmarks 5 pc district funds for fodder schemes amid drought, bans interstate movement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A government resolution issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department on Friday has directed district collectors to set up fodder banks, impose price ceilings on dry fodder, and introduce biometric tracking at cattle camps.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The measures follow recommendations by a study group set up under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary to suggest steps to tackle fodder shortages arising from inadequate rainfall. The Cabinet sub-committee on drought management accepted the group's report at its recent meeting.

The state government has declared drought in 304 tehsils where Trigger-1 and Trigger-2 were activated during the 2026 Kharif season. The government had also constituted a state-level task force under the chief secretary to coordinate water conservation efforts amid the possibility of El Niño impact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the GR, district collectors will make available at least five per cent of the district annual plan funds, with the approval of guardian ministers, for schemes to increase fodder production, conserve and improve available fodder, and develop alternative sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the GR, district collectors will make available at least five per cent of the district annual plan funds, with the approval of guardian ministers, for schemes to increase fodder production, conserve and improve available fodder, and develop alternative sources. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Agriculture Department will ensure adequate availability of fodder seeds for the rabi season, and farmers and livestock owners will be encouraged to cultivate fodder crops that require less water and can be harvested more than once.

The government has proposed using agricultural university land, seed multiplication centres, agricultural corporation land and farms under the Animal Husbandry Department for fodder cultivation.

Available fodder and grass on forest land will be harvested and stored for distribution to livestock owners as required, the GR stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

District collectors will facilitate the use of harvested agricultural land for fodder cultivation and coordinate with farmer producer organisations , farmer producer companies, and voluntary groups to establish fodder banks.

The GR has fixed a reference price cap of up to ₹12 per kg for dry fodder and ₹8 per kg for silage, excluding transportation costs. Fodder procurement will remain within these limits, with preference given to dry fodder due to its longer shelf life.

During drought conditions, the use of fodder for purposes other than animal feed, including packaging, biofuel and power generation, will be prohibited. District collectors have also been directed to impose a legal ban on the movement of fodder from Maharashtra's drought-affected border areas to neighbouring states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where local supplies fall short, divisional commissioners, animal husbandry officials, and district collectors will coordinate to source fodder from adjoining districts.

To ensure transparency, the government will develop a state-level 'Chara Chawani Monitoring and Management System' to track demand, availability, cattle camp operations, livestock records, daily attendance, veterinary services, and expenditure.

CCTV surveillance, biometric or QR-code-based attendance, and livestock verification registered under the National Digital Livestock Mission's Bharat Pashudhan system will be mandatory at all cattle camps.

District-level drought management committees will be restructured, with the guardian minister heading the review committee and the district collector leading an executive committee to oversee implementation.

The opening of fodder camps in specific revenue circles will depend on local livestock population and supply availability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The GR also calls for wider use of alternative fodder sources such as hydroponics and azolla, training livestock owners in fodder conservation and processing, and encouraging the use of corporate social responsibility funds for fodder production, equipment, water supply, and sanitation at cattle camps.

Sugar mills have also been directed to supply sugarcane tops, bagasse, and molasses as needed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.