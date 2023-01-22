Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government ‘positive’ about old pension scheme: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra government ‘positive’ about old pension scheme: CM Eknath Shinde

mumbai news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 11:05 AM IST

Eknath Shinde said on Saturday while addressing a rally that his government is ‘studying’ to implement OPS for teachers and government employees.

Eknath Shinde claimed MoUs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 lakh crore had been signed in just three days and called it a record investment the state had ever received during a World Economic Forum meeting. “It was a fruitful tour as we could sign MoUs of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 lakh crore,” he said after coming out of the airport. (HT Archives)(File)
Eknath Shinde claimed MoUs worth 1.37 lakh crore had been signed in just three days and called it a record investment the state had ever received during a World Economic Forum meeting. “It was a fruitful tour as we could sign MoUs of over 1.37 lakh crore,” he said after coming out of the airport. (HT Archives)(File)
BySnehashish Roy

State government is positive about about implementing the old pension scheme (OPS) for teachers and government employees, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday while addressing a rally ahead of the legislative council election. He added that the state education department is studying the scheme.

"The government is positive about the old pension scheme for teachers and government employees, non-aided schools, and also for 25 per cent reservation in English medium schools. The education department is studying the old pension scheme," Shinde was quotes as saying by news agency PTI.

Watch| 'Met Luxembourg PM... he told me he is a Modi Bhakt', says Ekanth Shinde

Shinde's statement comes around a month after Maharashtra deputy chief minister, who is also the finance minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will not go back to OPS as it would put a burden of around 1.10 lakh crore on the exchequer, leading to state's bankruptcy.

“The government will not give pensions as per the old scheme. If the old pension scheme is to be implemented, then it will add a burden of 1,10,000 crore and this will lead to bankruptcy of the state. The old pension scheme will not be implemented,” he told reporters earlier.

Under the old pension scheme, employees get a defined pension. Under this, an employee is entitled for a 50 percent amount of the last salary drawn as pension. Two Congress-led states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in Jharkhand have implemented the scheme. Himachal Pradesh recently approved restoring of OPS in the first state cabinet meeting.

Read| 'Thank you for saving us': Devendra Fadnavis to Adar Poonawalla. His reply

On the opposition's remarks regarding investment proposals finalised recently at Davos summit, the Maharashtra CM said that his government will respond through its work. He further raised questions regarding the status of several MoUs signed under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
mumbai eknath shinde devendra fadnavis + 1 more
mumbai eknath shinde devendra fadnavis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out