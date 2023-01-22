Maharashtra government ‘positive’ about old pension scheme: CM Eknath Shinde

State government is positive about about implementing the old pension scheme (OPS) for teachers and government employees, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday while addressing a rally ahead of the legislative council election. He added that the state education department is studying the scheme.

"The government is positive about the old pension scheme for teachers and government employees, non-aided schools, and also for 25 per cent reservation in English medium schools. The education department is studying the old pension scheme," Shinde was quotes as saying by news agency PTI.

Watch| 'Met Luxembourg PM... he told me he is a Modi Bhakt', says Ekanth Shinde

Shinde's statement comes around a month after Maharashtra deputy chief minister, who is also the finance minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will not go back to OPS as it would put a burden of around ₹1.10 lakh crore on the exchequer, leading to state's bankruptcy.

“The government will not give pensions as per the old scheme. If the old pension scheme is to be implemented, then it will add a burden of ₹1,10,000 crore and this will lead to bankruptcy of the state. The old pension scheme will not be implemented,” he told reporters earlier.

Under the old pension scheme, employees get a defined pension. Under this, an employee is entitled for a 50 percent amount of the last salary drawn as pension. Two Congress-led states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in Jharkhand have implemented the scheme. Himachal Pradesh recently approved restoring of OPS in the first state cabinet meeting.

Read| 'Thank you for saving us': Devendra Fadnavis to Adar Poonawalla. His reply

On the opposition's remarks regarding investment proposals finalised recently at Davos summit, the Maharashtra CM said that his government will respond through its work. He further raised questions regarding the status of several MoUs signed under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON