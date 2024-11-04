Maharashtra polls: EC transfers DGP Rashmi Shukla following opposition protests

Mumbai: Following repeated complaints from the Congress and NCP (SP), the Election Commission has transferred Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has been asked to submit a panel of three senior-most IPS officers for consideration for the DGP post. IPS officer Rashmi Shukla (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

Shukla was unavailable for comment when contacted by this correspondent.

State Congress chief Nana Patole had alleged that Shukla had resumed telephone tapping activities. Her tenure as Commissioner of State Intelligence Department had previously drawn controversy, resulting in three FIRs. She subsequently served on central deputation as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal.

Various parties had raised objections during her initial appointment. The BJP-Sena government had granted her a two-year term. In a similar precedent, the Election Commission had previously directed then-DGP Anami Roy to recuse himself from election matters, appointing S Chakravarty in his stead.

Last week, the Election Commission, expressing concerns over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra, had instructed Shukla to implement stricter measures. During a review headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources said Kumar emphasised the need for a stringent clampdown on crimes that could compromise electoral integrity and fair competition.

Shukla's appointment to the DGP post was facilitated by the transfer of her predecessor, Rajnish Seth, to the chairmanship of Maharashtra Public Service Commission before his scheduled retirement on December 31, 2023.

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Shukla faced multiple legal challenges during her tenure as Intelligence Commissioner of Maharashtra, including allegations of phone tapping. She sought judicial intervention whilst the then-MVA government—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress—accused her of BJP alignment.

Though due to retire in June 2024, Shukla received a two-year extension. Facing pressure from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, she had previously transferred to CRPF as Additional DG. In November 2023, following the centre's request for a vigilance report, the state home department under Devendra Fadnavis provided updates on the status of FIRs against her.

Her legal challenges began on March 26, 2021, when Mumbai Cyber police filed a case regarding the leaked report she had prepared about alleged payments for police department transfers during her time as State Intelligence Commissioner in August 2020.

In February 2022, Pune police charged Shukla with allegedly tapping phones of several state government leaders while serving as Pune City Police commissioner. Though Pune police filed a closure report in December 2022, the court rejected it, citing sufficient prima facie evidence.

A week later, Colaba police registered a similar FIR. They filed a chargesheet in April 2023, though prosecution remains pending due to lack of sanction. On Monday, the metropolitan magistrate court concluded one of the most contentious cases involving the politician-police nexus, concerning the disclosure of Shukla's confidential report on irregularities in police transfers.