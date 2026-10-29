Mumbai, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has issued show-cause notices to 27 Regional Transport Office heads over delay in the fitting of High Security Registration Plates , officials said on Thursday.

Maharashtra transport commissioner issues show-cause notices to 27 RTO heads over HSRPs

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Pointing out that more than 50 per cent of vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 are yet to be fitted with HSRPs, the show-cause notices, copies of which are available with PTI, have sought explanation from RTO heads on why expected progress has not been achieved.

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They have been asked to submit their replies within seven days of receiving the notices, the officials added.

"If your explanation is not received within the stipulated period, or is found unsatisfactory, further action will be proposed as per rules," the notices signed by Narvekar state. The transport commissioner has reviewed the progress of HSRP fitment thrice since July.

The Maharashtra government has made HSRP mandatory for all vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 since December 2014. It has appointed Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, Real Industries Ltd and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd for the task following a tendering process.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 7, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had held a review meeting on fitting HSRP on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 7, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had held a review meeting on fitting HSRP on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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The notices state that the minister's review found that "in about 25-30 offices, HSRP was fitted on less than 50 per cent of vehicles".

They add that the minister "expressed strong displeasure" and directed that the concerned officials be asked to explain the lack of progress.

"Despite repeated directions given to you, the expected improvement has not taken place in the performance of your office," the notices to 27 heads of RTO and deputy RTO offices across the state said.

The notices added that, prima facie, it appears there has been a lapse in implementing directions at the senior level.

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The notices also reminded the officers of their responsibilities, including effective control and supervision over work and achieving of set objectives.

HSRP plates are made of aluminium alloy and feature a retro-reflective film bearing the inscription 'India', a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letters 'IND' in blue and a unique 10-digit laser-etched serial number, making them tamper-resistant.

The companies began fitting HSRP on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, in December 2024. The Maharashtra Transport Commissionerate had initially set a deadline of March 31, 2025. This, however, has been extended several times since then.

The government has fixed the price of HSRP fitment, including GST and snap-locks, at ₹531 for tractors and two-wheelers, ₹590 for three-wheelers, and ₹879 for four-wheelers and larger vehicles.

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However, vehicle owners are reluctant to affix them due to various reasons, including high prices compared to other states.

In June 2026, the Maharashtra government warned of action as per Rule 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and Rule 50 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules over HSRP after the June 30 deadline.

The government had also said that several Regional Transport Office services, including transfer of ownership, change of address, hypothecation endorsement or termination, re-registration, vehicle alteration and permit renewal, would not be available for vehicles that had not been fitted with HSRP.

Despite repeated attempts, Narvekar could not be reached for comments on the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.