A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder another woman she suspected of having a love affair with her husband in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, police said on Thursday, adding that the three killers have also been nabbed.

Gondia police arrested a woman and three others for the murder of a 34-year-old IndiGo employee, allegedly plotted over her relationship with the woman’s husband.

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According to police, the incident took place on November 14, after the accused, Mona Agrawal, found out about her husband Nitesh Agrawal’s, (42), love affair with Varsha Turkar (34), a line operator with IndiGo Airlines in Pune. Nitesh and Varsha knew each other for more than 10 years. However, around three years ago, she married Syed Arif, a resident of Indore, and had a child with him.

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Varsha, who lived in Pune’s Dhanori area, had come to her parents’ home in Kinhi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district—next to Gondia—for Diwali. On November 14, she went to Tiroda in Gondia with Nitesh. On their way back, they stopped near a Shiv temple in a forested area of Bondrani village. Between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, three unknown men allegedly attacked Varsha with knives, stabbing her in the stomach and back. She succumbed to her injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} “...During the probe, six investigation teams examined nearly 200 CCTV cameras along the route spanning Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat, and Gondia,” Gondia district superintendent of police (SP) Gorakh Bhamre said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “...During the probe, six investigation teams examined nearly 200 CCTV cameras along the route spanning Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat, and Gondia,” Gondia district superintendent of police (SP) Gorakh Bhamre said. {{/usCountry}}

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The CCTV footage showed three men on a bike allegedly following the car driven by Nitesh. One suspect, Imran Karim Sheikh (26), was detained from Murti village in Gondia on November 19.

During interrogation, he allegedly told police that Mona was angry about her husband’s relationship with Varsha and planned the murder with the help of a neighbour, Kunal Kumbhalkar.

Police said Kumbhalkar reached out to a known criminal of the region, Shah Rukh Pathan and fixed a ₹13 lakh contract to kill her. Pathan then brought in three men—Imran, Naylan Sheikh alias Nalen (24), and Krish Raut (19), all from Sanjay Nagar in Murti—to carry out the attack.

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Gondia district superintendent of police (SP) Gorakh Bhamre said four people have been arrested in the case, with Mona being named as the main accused and has confessed to the crime.

“Mona has been arrested. Besides, three others have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in the murder while two remain at large,” Bhamre said. The police have filed a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections.