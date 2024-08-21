MahaRERA makes ‘Quality Assurance Certificate’ mandatory for builders

Developers in the state will now not only have to give a ‘Quality Assurance Certificate’ to the MahaRERA every fiscal end but also publish it on their website. This mandatory condition was introduced in the amendment to the MahaRERA General Regulations, 2017 with the inclusion of the MahaRERA General (Amendment) Regulations, 2024. With the publication of the same in the state gazette, the regulation is applicable immediately. HT Image

This certificate will be based on various parameters that determine the quality of buildings, including the project’s structural design, stability, various tests, types of raw materials used, skill level of the workforce involved, fire safety and fire resistance measures.

For homebuyers, this means getting better quality residence, as the construction standards as well as the accountability of builders have been raised.

MahaRERA arrived at the decision after consulting all relevant stakeholders to ensure construction is of high quality and the need to invoke defect liability clause doesn’t arise, said a MahaRERA press note.

“To ensure that homebuyers receive improved quality residences and do not have to chase the developer to get the defects repaired, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made it mandatory for the developer to present a ‘Quality Assurance Certificate’ to MahaRERA at the end of every financial year and publish it on their webpages,” stated the press note.

The note also mentions that project engineers and supervisors will have to give details, and the builder is expected to verify the details prior to making the ‘Quality Assurance Certificate’ public. This will increase developer’s accountability and ensure that homebuyers receive quality houses.

As per MahaRERA Act, a developer is obliged to rectify any deficiency in the residences for a period of five years from the date of possession, as its defect liability period. Every complaint has to be attended to within 30 days, without any cost to the homebuyer.

MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta said, “Quality in the housing sector remains a topic of ongoing discussion and concern. MahaRERA’s effort is to raise the construction benchmark to make the provisions of defect liability period irrelevant.’’

(Box)

Builders under MahaRERA scanner

Every builder will have to ensure quality control at each stage of the project.

Developers will be required to provide assurance to their purchasers through MahaRERA on an annual basis

In the certifcation, builder will have to mention whether soil testing was done and whether structural engineer appointed for the project

Builder will have to maintain records of site to allow periodic certification by project engineer

Builder will have to mention whether earthquake-resistant (for multi-storey building) and flood prevention systems are in place