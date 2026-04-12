MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s remark about regressive elements infiltrating the Warkari sect has invoked sharp reactions from the Mahayuti and right-wing groups. Pawar, in an interview in a souvenir published before the ‘All India Marathi Literary Conference of Women Officers in Government’ being held in Delhi, said that 60% of Warkaris had started toeing the communal line and speaking in a language that would buttress communalism in the state. Mahayuti irked at Pawar’s remark on regressive elements infiltrating Warkari. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The veteran politician said that unfortunately, Warkari female preachers too were going down this route. “The number of women preachers promoting regressive ideas is rising,” he said. “We have started preparing a list of such people who spread this agenda. Only 40% of those in the Warkari sect are presenting progressive ideas through kirtans and discourses.”

The NCP (SP) chief said there were very few people opposing religious fundamentalism while organisations spreading extremist ideology were thriving. “They have strong financial backing,” he said. “Although they claim to work on issues such as cows and agriculture, in reality they promote extremist ideas. People who write or speak against such organisations are targeted and face legal cases. There is a need for progressive institutions that can spread progressive cultural values in society.”

Pawar said that some individuals, however small their number, were firmly opposing divisive politics. “The challenge is to bring them together and strengthen them,” he said. “I am considering whether any such organisation can be formed.”

The NCP (SP) chief said that the number of people who insulted women or made vulgar jokes about them was also increasing. “This is not just a setback to the women’s movement but to the progressive movement as a whole,” he said. “Divisive politics based on religion is gaining ground and is being supported by the government machinery. There is also an increasing attempt to control educational institutions.”

Pawar also took a dig at the state leadership, saying that violence against women did not seem to be decreasing. “When the political leadership loses control, violence against women increases,” he said. “If such incidents occur repeatedly, it indicates that the law-and-order machinery is not functioning effectively. Incidents such as the recent one where a Pune girl was chased and killed with a sickle in broad daylight have increased, showing that there is no strong government.” Pawar also spoke about reservation for women in local bodies introduced by him when he was the CM in the 1990s .

The politician said that Maharashtra once had a strong feminist and progressive movement. “In the 1990s, large numbers of women began attending gatherings of godmen and religious leaders,” he said. “Many of these same women are now seen aligning with religious organisations and right-wing political groups.”

He also took a jibe at the Modi government for not inviting President Draupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building. “A woman from the tribal community was not invited to avoid the credit going to her,” he said. “The government released two photographs after the inauguration—one of the first meeting in the new Parliament building and the other from the first meeting after Independence. The second photo, showing the presence of women members in Parliament, said it all.”

While BJP and Shiv Sena politicians such as BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban and Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat hit back at Pawar, saying he was ignoring issues such as ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ and defaming the Hindu religion, Devendra Fadnavis was more composed. “Pawasaheb has said in the past that he does not follow religion, and overall his disposition is non-religious,” he said after inaugurating the conference. “I feel that he may not have proper knowledge about the Warkari sect. In the recent past, there were attempts by some people to infiltrate the Warkari sect and present ideas that were completely opposed to the core Warkari philosophy. However, such individuals were removed by the Warkaris.”

The CM said he had specific information and a dossier too to prove that ‘urban naxals’ had also tried to infiltrate the Warkari movement. “One must remember that this is a rich tradition that goes back thousands of years,” he said. “The Warkari philosophy is rooted in faith, brotherhood, and the values of Bhagwat Dharma. I believe that the article written by Pawar Saheb is completely incorrect, and I feel sadness that he wrote such an article.”