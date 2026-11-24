Mumbai: A 27-year-old Malad man on his way to Panvel to fetch his wife was killed on Tuesday morning when his scooter hit a tempo that braked suddenly after a car made an illegal U-turn on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) in Kurla West, police said. The impact threw the rider onto the road, where he came under the rear wheels of a BEST bus.

Mumbai, India. Nov 24, 2026 - 25-year-old scooty rider Ajay Patil lost his life after his scooty collided with a speeding BEST bus on Lokmanya Tilak Bridge in Kurla on Tuesday morning. Mumbai, India. Nov 24, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT) (Raju Shinde) more less

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The accident took place around 7.25am near Budh Colony. According to the V B Nagar police, the car, a Hyundai Accent, suddenly took a U-turn from the Santacruz side towards Chembur, although the turn was prohibited at the spot.

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The deceased, identified as Ajay Patil, a resident of Swagat Park in Malad West, was unable to control his scooter when the tempo ahead of him braked abruptly. He crashed into the tempo and fell under the BEST bus, which was travelling from Kurla towards Bandra.

“He suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Amit Tad, senior inspector of V B Nagar police station.

Another motorcyclist, Ram Shirodkar, also fell from his bike while trying to avoid the car. He escaped with injuries, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was on my way to work at the airport from Govandi when a car suddenly took a U-turn from the Santacruz road towards Chembur. The U-turn is not allowed at that spot. I fell from my bike, but fortunately, no vehicle was coming from behind. Patil was not as lucky,” Shirodkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was on my way to work at the airport from Govandi when a car suddenly took a U-turn from the Santacruz road towards Chembur. The U-turn is not allowed at that spot. I fell from my bike, but fortunately, no vehicle was coming from behind. Patil was not as lucky,” Shirodkar said. {{/usCountry}}

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The BEST bus involved in the accident was a wet-lease vehicle operated by Mateshwari from Dharavi depot. A BEST official said Patil was attempting to overtake the bus from its right when his scooter collided with the tempo moving ahead.

The bus conductor alerted the police by calling 100. BEST officials and representatives of the wet-lease operator were also informed and reached the spot.

Police said the bus driver and Shirodkar tried to stop the car driver, who allegedly claimed to be from the Income Tax department. The driver, however, fled and allegedly attempted to run over them while escaping.

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“We have registered a case against the BEST bus driver for negligent driving and the car driver for taking a sudden, unauthorised U-turn and failing to provide medical assistance to Patil,” Tad said. The case has been registered under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Patil is survived by his wife Apeksha, 21, their six-month-old son Vignesh and his mother Geetangi, 52. His wife had gone to her parents’ home in Panvel after Diwali, and he was travelling there to bring her back.

“He was the only earning member of the family. He worked for an automobile company but had recently resigned to look after our family’s food stall. He got married about one-and-a-half years ago,” said his aunt, Monika Patil. The family plans to take his body to their native village in Alibaug after postmortem.

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The incident adds to a series of accidents involving BEST buses in the city this year. In November, six people were injured after a BEST bus rammed into two cars at a traffic signal in Wadala. In October, a tempo worker died in Andheri after a wet-lease bus hit the open door of a parked poultry tempo. Earlier in July, accidents in Dadar in June and Mankhurd had also resulted in fatalities and injuries.