Man arrested for assaulting wife in Badlapur
Badlapur Police arrested a man on Wednesday for assaulting his wife and damaging her eardrum.
The accused assaulted the woman after she got into a fight with his mother over cooking. The woman has been admitted to a hospital and the doctors were not sure of the extent of damage to her hearing.
The accused, identified as Ashwin Nikumbh, 32, of Badlapur, lives with his wife and mother. On May 30 night, his wife, Komal Nikumbh, was cooking dinner when her mother-in-law asked her to make rotis (flat bread) too. Both of them started arguing with each other at which time Nikumbh had just returned from work.
Shrikant Sonde, senior police inspector of Badlapur (E) police station, said, “Nikumbh saw them argue, got angry and started assaulting his wife with a belt while also slapping her. She collapsed and went to her mother’s house in Navi Mumbai after recovering the same night. During her check-up, the doctor found her eardrum damaged. Navi Mumbai police immediately registered a case under IPC Sections 324 and 325, and transferred the case to us.”
Sonde added that she was undergoing ear surgery and the extent of damage was still unknown. “We arrested the accused on Wednesday evening and further procedure is going on,” he said.
