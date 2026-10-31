Man arrested for vendetta act of setting cow and two-wheelers on fire in Sakinaka

MUMBAI: The Sakinaka police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly poured petrol on a cow and 15 two-wheelers following a petty fight. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Vijay and his younger brother found that one cow’s mouth was on fire. Vijay’s brother immediately extinguished the flames but the animal suffered burns. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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The accused also allegedly torched electricity meters and parts of three to four commercial shops in Chaudhari Estate Compound on Khairani Road. The complainant’s family tried to extinguish the blaze before alerting the fire brigade and the police. Firefighters later brought it under control.

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The accused has been identified as Akash Yadav, an unemployed man. According to the police, he is a habitual drinker against whom several cases have reportedly been registered for causing a nuisance in the locality.

According to the complainant Vijay Yadav, the accused had knocked down several parked motorcycles two days earlier, and when confronted, allegedly abused and threatened him. Vijay suspects that the confrontation may have prompted Akash to target his cow and the vehicles parked outside his shed.

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{{^usCountry}} The cow was among eight animals kept in a shed owned by Vijay. Vijay and his younger brother were sleeping in a room near the shed when they heard the cows mooing in distress at around 5.30 am. They rushed outside and found that one cow’s mouth was on fire. Vijay’s brother immediately extinguished the flames but the animal suffered burns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cow was among eight animals kept in a shed owned by Vijay. Vijay and his younger brother were sleeping in a room near the shed when they heard the cows mooing in distress at around 5.30 am. They rushed outside and found that one cow’s mouth was on fire. Vijay’s brother immediately extinguished the flames but the animal suffered burns. {{/usCountry}}

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The family subsequently noticed the other fire in the Chaudhari Estate area. They tried to extinguish it before alerting the fire brigade and the police. Firefighters later brought the blaze under control.

The police said that Yadav was under the influence of alcohol when he went on his rampage. CCTV footage showed him in the locality carrying a bottle containing petrol between 5 am and 6 am. The police identified him through the footage and arrested him a few hours later.

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“Based on the CCTV footage, Yadav was taken into custody for allegedly pouring petrol on the cow’s mouth and setting it ablaze,” said a police officer. “He subsequently started fires that damaged motorcycles, electricity meters and commercial stalls in Chaudhari Estate Compound, Yadav Nagar.”

Sakinaka police senior inspector Avinash Mandle said the accused was arrested and further investigation was underway.