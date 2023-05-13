Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 24-year-old man booked for filming woman inside public toilet in Belapur

24-year-old man booked for filming woman inside public toilet in Belapur

ByRaina Assainar
May 13, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly filming women using the public toilet outside NMMC headquarters in Killa junction, Belapur. The accused has been identified as Rajas Makrand Rane.

“She saw the phone camera in the gap between two washrooms and raised an alarm and ran outside. The complainant and her husband kept knocking on the adjacent door of the men’s toilet, but no one opened it. Hence, they waited outside for around 15 minutes after which Rane came out and the cops nabbed him,” senior police inspector Pramod Toradmal from NRI Coastal Police Station said. (Image for representation)

As per the police, the complainant, an IT professional, was on her way home to Ulwe around midnight on Wednesday when she visited the public toilet and spotted someone recording from the adjacent men’s washroom.

“She saw the phone camera in the gap between two washrooms and raised an alarm and ran outside. The complainant and her husband kept knocking on the adjacent door of the men’s toilet, but no one opened it. Hence, they waited outside for around 15 minutes after which Rane came out and the cops nabbed him,” senior police inspector Pramod Toradmal from NRI Coastal Police Station said.

He added that after the incident, the complainant had informed the control room about the incident and a team was dispatched to the spot.

On checking the phone of the accused, two videos, including the complainant’s video, were found. The police are investigating if he had been doing this regularly and whether he had uploaded those videos to any websites.

Rane was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC. He has been served with a notice as per the protocol.

