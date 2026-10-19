Thane: A 27-year-old was allegedly killed by two of his friends over vulgar comments he had allegedly made about the sister of one of them. The accused, Aakash Pawar and Sandesh Khandare, allegedly bludgeoned Suraj Sharma to death with paver blocks on the terrace of a commercial godown in Bhiwandi before dumping his body in a gunny bag near Anjur village, police said.

Man killed over vulgar remarks about accused’s sister, two held

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According to the police, Sharma had allegedly been making vulgar remarks about Pawar’s sister, leading to repeated confrontations. On Thursday night, the duo allegedly called Sharma to the terrace of the Mahavir warehousing complex in Anjur. An argument broke out over the remarks, and the two allegedly hit Sharma on the head with paver blocks, killing him on the spot.

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Sharma’s father approached the police on Friday morning after his son went missing on Thursday night. The police later received information about a body at a deserted spot in Anjur. Sharma’s father identified it as his son’s.

Vijay Kadbane, senior police inspector at Narpoli police station, said the police solved the missing-person-cum-murder case within four hours of it being reported. CCTV footage and local inputs helped the team trace and arrest the two accused, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The two friends admitted to the crime, alleging that Sharma had been making vulgar comments about the sister of one of them, which angered them, and so they killed him,” Kadbane told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The two friends admitted to the crime, alleging that Sharma had been making vulgar comments about the sister of one of them, which angered them, and so they killed him,” Kadbane told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused have been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A Bhiwandi court remanded them in police custody until October 21, Kadbane said.