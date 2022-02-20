Man who scaled airport wall remanded to police custody

Mumbai The 22-year-old mentally unsound man, who scaled the perimeter wall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport on Saturday afternoon, was presented before the magistrate court on Sunday where he was remanded to police custody for two days.

“The accused has been remanded to police custody till Tuesday. The Deputy commissioner of police zone eight is supervising the case,” said Sandeep Karnik, additional commissioner of police (West region). The police are now trying to find out the reason behind what prompted him to climb the wall of the airport premises and breach security.

The intruder identified as Devanand Gautam was spotted by the Cental Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials posted near the perimeter wall on Kurla side of the airport immediately after he scaled the wall. The CISF personnel guarding the area apprehended him, as soon as he jumped inside the airport and began running towards the runway. The CISD personnel handed him over to the police who lodged a case of criminal trespass against him and arrested him.

The accused hails from Chaumukha Maharajganj village in Uttar Pradesh and was seeking treatment in Gorakhpur, according to his brother Gyansagar Gautam, who reached Mumbai on Sunday. He came to Mumbai five days ago by train without a ticket and was caught at the LTT Kurla Terminus. The officers said that they have found a challan in his pocket where he was fined, but let off, as he did not have any cash. The man then reached Kurla and scaled the lowest part of the perimeter wall of the airport. The police have booked him under sections 447 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code read with section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act and sections of the Aircraft Act, primarily for criminal trespass and placed him under arrest.

