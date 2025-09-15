‘Mapkar served society through his struggle’

Mumbai: Farooq Mapkar, who was shot at by a policeman during the 1992-93 riots and whose dogged struggle for justice made him the face of the riots, was on Sunday felicitated by the Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank, his employer for 37 years. Farooq Mapkar (right) joined the Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank as a security guard and retired as a peon

The 61-year-old had not only served the bank but also society through his struggle, said well-known Urdu journalist and editor Farooque Sayyed, who conducted the felicitation programme at the KC College auditorium in Churchgate.

Several other retired employees and well-performing branches and heads of departments were also felicitated during the programme, which was part of the bank’s 56th annual general body meeting.

The packed 1,000-seater auditorium burst into applause as Mapkar, who joined the bank as a security guard and retired as a peon, walked up to the stage to receive his award. Seated in the audience were chairman of the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Corporation Mushtaq Antulay and executive chairperson of the Anjuman-i-Islam board Rehana Undre, as well as former bank directors, all of whom had been witness to his long struggle to get police sub inspector Nikhil Kapse to stand trial.

On January 10, 1993, Kapse had opened fire inside Wadala’s Hari Masjid, killing six people and injuring Mapkar in the shoulder as he bent for namaz. The policeman was indicted later for unwarranted shooting by the justice BN Srikrishna Commission.

“Once, when my trial as a riot accused was on, the sessions judge, irked by my willingness to cross-examine two policemen in the absence of my lawyer, had remarked sarcastically: ‘How come you get leave to attend court on every date?’ She didn’t know that my seniors never once stopped me from fighting for justice,” Mapkar told Hindustan Times.

He recalled the understanding shown by board members Asghar Dabir, Najeeb Mulla, Asif Dadan, Altaf Kazi and the late Nazim Kazi.

When Mapkar retired in September 2024, Asif Dadan, the chairman of the bank’s board, had told this reporter, “Come what may, we will keep Farooq close to us; he is a rare human being, an ideal employee.” The board had then felicitated him.

In keeping with Dadan’s promise, Mapkar continues to work at the bank informally. Even on Sunday, he was running around looking after arrangements at the auditorium.