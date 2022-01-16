Marathi actor Kiran Mane who slammed BJP removed from show; sarpanch stops shooting

A letter written by the sarpanch of Gulumb village in Satara district addressed to a production house saying they won't be allowed to shoot in the village has gone viral on social media. This comes after Marathi actor Kiran Mane claimed that he was removed from the serial Mulgi Zali Ho based on his social media posts against BJP and PM Modi. No official reason was given to Patil but he said someone from the unit told him off the record that the decision was because of his social media posts.

The letter written by the sarpanch Swati Mane said the Marathi film industry should not forget that Maharashtra runs on democracy, on the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr BabasahebKiran Mane Ambedkar.

The production house, however, made light of the situation and said the letter was issued inadvertently without hearing the side of the production house and shooting is still going on in the village.

According to reports, following the ouster, Kiran Mane met Sharad Pawar on Saturday. NCP leaders Dr Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde have tweeted in support of Kiran Mane. Dhananjay Munde said the actor used his freedom of expression but dropping him under political pressure is a sign of cultural terrorism.

Social media users have shared screenshots of comments that Kiran Mane made on several occasions. Following PM Modi's security breach in Punjab, he posted a comment without naming PM Modi or referring to the incident. “Actors do not cancel shows if there are one or two viewers but they pretend that the auditorium is houseful…” he wrote in Marathi.

Meanwhile, the production house issued a statement claiming that the actor was dropped not because of his political views but his professional conduct with co-actors.

