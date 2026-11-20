MUMBAI: The FDA cancelled the licences of Punyashlok Abhilaydevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) Blood Storage Centre in Mazgaon, and of three other blood storage centres, as part of inspections between November 2 and 14. All of them are private facilities.

Mazgaon cancer hospital loses blood storage centre licence, 3 others cancelled in state

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According to FDA officials, HNCII’s blood storage centre licence was cancelled after it was found to have procured blood stocks from its mother bank, the JJ Mahanagar Blood Bank in Byculla, in the name of certain patients. It then issued the blood to other patients.

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“These are major violations, that is, mismatched patient name details and details of in and out blood stocks. Besides these violations in record-keeping, the centre did not follow proper blood storage compliances. The calibration of the refrigeration temperatures were not as per norms, resulting in blood stocks not being maintained at required temperatures,” said an FDA official.

In a statement, HNCII executive trustee, Reshma Naidu, said: “The issue was traced to our previous vendor, after which we immediately took corrective action and transitioned to a new vendor. The necessary measures have been implemented to address the concerns, and the matter has been rectified. We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety and regulatory compliance in our operations.”

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA also cancelled the licences of Aadhar Blood Bank in Ahilyanagar, Aadhar Blood Storage Centre at Hellife Hospital in Bhiwandi and Drona Foundation’s Rajmata Jijau Blood storage centre in Bhiwandi’s Ambadi Naka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA also cancelled the licences of Aadhar Blood Bank in Ahilyanagar, Aadhar Blood Storage Centre at Hellife Hospital in Bhiwandi and Drona Foundation’s Rajmata Jijau Blood storage centre in Bhiwandi’s Ambadi Naka. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the licences of blood centres of the Vighnaharta Accident Hospital at Indapur, Pune district, and of the Late Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital Blood Storage Centre in Bhiwandi were suspended for similar violations.

The FDA official said the cancellation of licences is permanent, unlike suspension, which can be revoked once the mandatory compliances are followed. “Cancellations are permanent although they do have the legal remedy of appealing to the appellate authorities. Even if they apply for a fresh licence, the legacy of a previous violation could be held against them. The inspection team could check, for instance, if the previous staff or management are still part of the new licencing team,” the official explained.

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Between November 2 and 14, the FDA inspected 319 drug-related establishments across the state including seven blood storage centres and 15 blood centres, 60 drug manufacturing units and 259 drug sales establishments. It issued notices to 137 establishments, cancelled 28 licences, suspended the licences of 86 firms and initiated regulatory action against 114 firms. It also led to the arrest of three persons.