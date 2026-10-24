Mercedes with ‘MLA’ sticker mows down Kalyan man on morning walk; 23-year-old driver arrested

THANE: A 25-year-old man out on his morning walk was killed after a speeding Mercedes bearing a ‘Member of Legislative Assembly’ sticker allegedly rammed into him from behind in Kalyan West on Wednesday. The 23-year-old driver, who allegedly fled after the crash, was arrested by the Khadakpada police on Friday.

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The accused, Komil Gaikar, is a college student from a business family in Kalyan. The deceased, Sunil Koli, lived in Nikki Nagar in Kalyan West and worked at a nursery.

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According to the police, Koli was walking along the roadside near Ganpati Chowk in Nikki Nagar between 5.30am and 6am when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind. The impact flung him nearly 50 feet into the air. He landed behind a hoarding and died on the spot.

Gaikar allegedly fled without stopping to help the victim. CCTV footage from the area captured the incident and helped the police trace the vehicle, seize the Mercedes and arrest the accused.

“The incident took place between 5.30am and 6am on Wednesday, and the accused was arrested on Friday. We are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. We are also probing the use of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member’s logo on the car and whether he has any links with a local MLA,” said Rajendra Khedekar, senior police inspector at Khadakpada police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The police are verifying the sticker and the vehicle’s ownership documents to establish whether the Mercedes belongs to a legislator or whether the logo was being misused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police are verifying the sticker and the vehicle’s ownership documents to establish whether the Mercedes belongs to a legislator or whether the logo was being misused. {{/usCountry}}

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The Khadakpada police have registered a case against Gaikar for rash driving causing death. Further investigation is underway.