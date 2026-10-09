Mumbai: Employees of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) working at compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have stopped wearing their uniform as part of a protest against the denial of salary hikes, long working hours and non-supply of uniforms over the past two years.

MGL staff at CNG stations ditch uniforms to protest lack of pay hike, working conditions

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The protest, which commenced on Wednesday, days after MGL hiked CNG prices, is being led by the Maharashtra Kamgar Vikas Sangathana. Union president Vikas Sawant said the workers had stopped wearing their uniform to highlight their grievances.

“If the management doesn’t pay heed, we will be forced to take stringent steps like stopping work completely,” Sawant warned.

According to the union, workers had submitted representations to the management on multiple occasions over the past 2-3 months, seeking resolution of their grievances, but no meaningful discussions had taken place yet.

Demands raised by the union in a charter include a 50% hike in basic pay with effect from April 1, 2026, merger of dearness allowance with basic pay, and an increase in house rent allowance to 30% of the basic pay for employees in the MMR. It has also sought a monthly shift allowance of ₹3,000, an eight-hour duty roster with a fixed weekly off, overtime payment at double the ordinary wage rate and regularisation of operators who have completed 240 days of continuous service.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are seeking recruitment of operators for vacant positions as our staff have to work 12-15 hours. The agitation could be intensified if the demands remain unresolved. Workers have indicated that a work stoppage may become unavoidable, potentially affecting CNG distribution that will inconvenience consumers and motorists,” Sawant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are seeking recruitment of operators for vacant positions as our staff have to work 12-15 hours. The agitation could be intensified if the demands remain unresolved. Workers have indicated that a work stoppage may become unavoidable, potentially affecting CNG distribution that will inconvenience consumers and motorists,” Sawant said. {{/usCountry}}

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The union has raised concerns over employee welfare and safety, and sought medical insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for employees and dependent family members, along with clean drinking water and proper seating arrangements at CNG stations. It has also demanded the supply of personal protective equipment, shoes and uniforms twice a year, as well as monthly safety training programmes and mock drills at all stations.

Other demands include a risk allowance equivalent to 15% of the basic pay for field staff working on live gas pipelines and compensation of ₹25 lakh in the event of an employee’s death on duty. The charter also seeks an increase in the gratuity ceiling to ₹25 lakh, an employer’s provident fund contribution of 12% of wages, post-retirement medical benefits for employees and their spouses, and a voluntary retirement scheme.

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MGL operates more than 350 CNG outlets across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Kalyan, Dombivli and Badlapur, catering to taxis, autorickshaws, BEST buses, private buses and other commercial vehicles. It also serves domestic, industrial and commercial consumers through PNG.