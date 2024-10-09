Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct around 20,000 houses in the Mumbai, Konkan and Pune regions in the next nine months, of which nearly 12,000 will be announced on Wednesday. Mhada to put 20,000 houses on sale by mid-2025

On Tuesday, MHADA conducted the sale of 2,030 homes at various locations in Mumbai, for which it had received an overwhelming 1,34,350 applications. Of these, 1,13,811 applications paid the requisite earnest money deposit. Only those applications with the required deposit amount are eligible to take part in the lottery.

“Before the assembly elections are announced, we are planning to sell homes in the Konkan region,” announced housing minister Atul Save in his opening address during the lottery draw event on Tuesday.

On the event’s sidelines, Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of MHADA, said that as many as 12,000 houses would be announced this week, most likely on Wednesday. “These 12,000 apartments include those available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY),” he said.

Until last week, there were plans to sell around 9,000 homes. Approximately 3,000 of these are newly constructed, while over 4,000 tenements are a carry-forward from previous lottery draws. Nine hundred units are under the 20% reserved for the Economically Weaker Section and Low Income Group and more than 1,500 homes are under PMAY.

After the assembly elections are through, about 5,000 tenements will be brought into the public domain for sale in the Pune region. “We are also planning to put up another set of around 3,000 houses within Greater Mumbai sometime in May 2025,” added Jaiswal. Together, the total apartments on the block are approximately 20,000.

In just over a year, MHADA has conducted over nine lottery draw events for around 30,000 tenements across Maharashtra, in Mumbai, Nagpur, Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

On the high prices of MHADA’s “affordable” homes, Jaiswal said that after receiving feedback from the public, the government had reduced the prices for houses under EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG categories by 25%, 20%, 15% and 10% respectively. Going forward, a special committee appointed by the state government, based on the feedback, will decide if there is a need to reduce the prices further.

Responding to questions on the status of the Kamathipura cluster redevelopment, Jaiswal said that the masterplan and tender documents were ready but certain formalities remained to be completed before floating a bid. The urban development department’s approval to notify MHADA as the implementing agency and cabinet’s nod are awaited to permit MHADA to float the tender.

On Monday, the housing authority floated a bid for developing 2,500 houses in Patra Chawl in Goregaon, and intends to complete the project by 2027.