MUMBAI: When Pratilipi, the largest Indian language storytelling platform, says that in the last few months it has invested more than a million dollars in making micro dramas, you realize that the business of mobile-first, mini-series format is getting serious. You also appreciate its size, scale and significance when you see large entertainment companies betting on the format, much after a dozen tech start-ups took the lead. Micro dramas – poised for size and scale

In March, India’s free streaming service Amazon MX Player officially launched Fatafat, its new micro drama destination. JioHotstar is expected to follow in early April with a considerable slate of original mini-series – all free.

The month also saw Applause Entertainment committing to developing a slate of premium micro dramas exclusively for Story TV from the Eloelo group. Launched in July 2025, Story TV has a library of over 1000 micro drama titles across romance, thriller, action and family drama in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharlton Menezes, vice President, IP and key partnerships at Pratilipi, said the platform got into the micro dramas last August though it was licensing and developing stories from its platform for TV serials for the last three years. It supplies micro dramas to Amazon MX Player, Reel Saga and Vertical TV. Pratilipi expects to scale its micro drama production to 35 titles a month in April, having started with two shows a month last August. “This is a critical flywheel of the IP (intellectual property). We will release hundreds if not thousands of IPs over the next few years,” Menezes said.

Pratilipi adapts high-performing stories on its platform into screenplays, turns them into vertical dramas with help from a pool of producers in Mumbai and pitches them to micro drama apps. “We are also working towards developing some micro dramas into long-format shows or publishing them as comic books,” Menezes said. Pratilipi platform hosts more than 10 million stories in 11 languages from a million writers.

Two notable reports assessing India’s micro drama business, released over the last 10 days expresses this trend.

Lumikai Fund, an investor in Story TV, estimates India’s mobile-first content format market at $300 million in 2025, expected to grow by 91% in 2026, on the back of cheap data, 877 million smartphone users and proliferation of UPI. Micro drama is the fastest growing category in digital entertainment, it said.

‘Micro Dramas: The India Story,’ a report by Meta and media insights firm Ormax recognizes the genre as a new business vertical with a rising number of micro drama apps actively using Meta platforms to reach relevant audiences, launch new shows and build their businesses.

The report finds that 65% of viewers discovered micro dramas in the last one year, and an overwhelming 89% discovered them through social feeds. At the report launch, Shweta Bajpai, director, media and entertainment (India), at Meta, said, “Micro drama isn’t a passing trend — it’s rewriting the rules of Indian entertainment. In under a year, an entirely new category of platforms has emerged, built audience habits from scratch, and created a business vertical that is scaling fast.”

To be sure, today there is a better understanding of the micro drama market and audience behaviour. Its weekly watch time is estimated at 3.5 hours, with 43% viewers leaning in with full attention compared to 57% who watch the format in a more relaxed multi-tasking way. Also, the audience is younger, urban and consistent with the paid user profile, the Meta-Ormax report said. Among genres, romance, family drama, comedy and suspense thriller are popular. Consumption peaks during commutes, work breaks and late-night scrolling, the report said.

Micro drama acceptance is rising with more familiar TV faces featuring in these 2-minute episodic series. The format is also expanding the content ecosystem. It is giving a chance to new creative talent as production costs are low and AI tools are handy. “AI-led characters are likely to become popular in micro dramas,” said a person at a soon-to-be launched micro drama app, declining to be named. AI generated content has fared well on acceptance as 47% find it creative and unique, the Meta-Ormax report said.

Micro drama monetization models are emerging in subscriptions, micro transactions to unlock episodes as well as advertising. Of course, not all the apps will win. “But if we foster the format, it could be larger than traditional TV and other platforms in the next 2-3 years,” Menezes said.