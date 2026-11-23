Mumbai: A proposed road that threatened to cut through a six-acre green space in Powai could now be realigned, potentially saving 122 trees at Pramod Mahajan Garden. In a significant development for residents campaigning to protect the garden, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the adjoining plot’s developer to work out an alternative alignment for the proposed 13.4-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road.

iMumbai, India - September 12, 2026: Powai Residents have opposed a 13.40 meter DP road , they say it will effected the Pramod Mahajan Garden through which the road is to go in mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times) more less

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The development comes after more than 3,000 residents and 35 housing societies campaigned against the proposed Development Plan (DP) road, which cuts through the six-acre garden in Hiranandani Gardens. In a letter sent on Monday, Bhushan Chaudhari, joint director, town planning, MMRDA, asked the BMC’s chief engineer (DP) to examine the alternative alignment and initiate the required statutory process.

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The MMRDA has made it clear that the responsibility for exploring the change rests with the civic body.

“BMC, being the Planning Authority and Local Authority and having demarcation of garden and roads, is requested to consider the request for an alternative alignment and initiate appropriate statutory action, including DP modification and/or action under the relevant provisions of the MMC Act, wherever necessary, in consultation with the concerned developer,” the letter states.

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{{^usCountry}} The alternative alignment must ensure adequate road connectivity and provide access to all affected buildings, amenities and open spaces, the letter adds. The developer will also have to incorporate the necessary access arrangements into the revised Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) layout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alternative alignment must ensure adequate road connectivity and provide access to all affected buildings, amenities and open spaces, the letter adds. The developer will also have to incorporate the necessary access arrangements into the revised Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) layout. {{/usCountry}}

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“Upon approval of the alternative alignment by BMC, the concerned developer shall submit the revised layout to MMRDA for consideration and approval,” the letter states.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, Chaudhari said environmental concerns and representations from residents and public representatives warranted priority action to facilitate the preservation of existing trees at Pramod Mahajan Udyan.

The latest development follows a series of interventions by residents and civic authorities. A month ago, the BMC had asked the MMRDA to examine whether the proposed road could be realigned to avoid the garden. This followed a September 15 meeting where municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to explore alternatives to save the trees.

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With the MMRDA now asking the BMC to take the lead, the civic body will have to work out a solution with the developer.

A senior civic official said the next step would be to examine how the road could be accommodated within the adjoining plot. “We will liaise with the developer and work out a revised plan. The developer will have to prepare a proposal that accommodates the road within the adjoining plot so that the alignment can be changed and the trees saved. We will examine the proposal in detail before taking a further decision,” the official said.

The MMRDA, meanwhile, has maintained that the alignment of a DP road falls within the BMC’s jurisdiction. A source in the authority said the civic body and developer had been asked to arrive at a mutually workable solution before submitting the revised layout for approval.

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The developer, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd, which owns the adjoining plot and is constructing a Global Capability Centre (GCC), has also indicated its willingness to explore alternatives.

Its managing director, Vikram Sharma, said the company had been opposing the proposed road since 2017 and had offered an alternative route to protect the existing trees.

“We have also sought approval for additional connectivity provisions that could be developed alongside the ongoing construction. This would help provide a long-term solution to traffic movement once the GCC and other developments are complete. We have not submitted a final proposal yet, but are discussing sketches and alternatives before formalising one,” Sharma said.

For residents who have been fighting to protect the garden, the MMRDA’s communication marks an important step, though the final decision is still awaited.

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“The MMRDA has referred the issue back to the BMC and asked it to liaise with the developer. The ball is now in the BMC’s court. Supreme Infrastructure has already put on record that it is willing to offer a part of its plot to accommodate the entire road and is itself opposed to the road cutting through the forest. The BMC, developer and residents are all on the same page that the trees must be saved. It now appears to be a matter of completing the necessary procedures,” said Sunita Gohrani, a resident spearheading the campaign.

Around eight metres of the proposed road would pass through the garden, while the remaining stretch would run through the adjoining plot. Pramod Mahajan Garden, spread across six acres, has approximately 15,000 trees belonging to 105 species, including Indian oak, mahogany, flame of the forest and baobab. It also supports several bird species.