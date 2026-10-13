MNS, Sena (UBT) protest against CEC

MUMBAI: While opposition parties in Delhi conducted a rally to the Supreme Court, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS staged protests in Mumbai seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mumbai, India. Oct 12, 2026 - MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his family joined a signature campaign against Chief Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a silent protest. People, along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, held a silent protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, demanding Chief Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Shiv Sena MLA and leader Aditya Thackcery and MNS leader Amit Thackeray led the protest. Mumbai, India. Oct 12, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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MNS president Raj Thackeray participated in a signature campaign to remove Kumar, alleged to have committed irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, while the Sena (UBT) also staged a silent protest at Shivaji Park. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a pressure group that kickstarted the campaign for Kumar’s removal, also held a demonstration at the maidan.

A pandal was set up at the ground, where MNS volunteers signed a register. Raj Thackeray too, accompanied by family members, arrived at 6.15pm and signed the register. MNS leader Amit Thackeray and his cousin and Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray were also present at the protest site.

Aaditya Thackeray said he was fighting for the country and was not worried about cases being filed against him. “The central leadership is scared and they have sent police to crack down on the agitators. The Election Commission works for the BJP and hence the BJP is defending them,’’ said Aaditya.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police Mahendra Pandit said no one had been detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police Mahendra Pandit said no one had been detained. {{/usCountry}}