THANE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued notices to several residential societies in Dombivli’s MIDC area, warning that their electricity supply could be disconnected within 24 hours if they do not allow the replacement of old meters with smart meters. The notices were served on Friday, although power supply to the societies had not been disconnected till Sunday.

Thane, India - July -21, 2026:There is widespread confusion among consumers citizens across Maharashtra over the installation of electricity smart meters. Many electricity consumers are opposing the installation of these smart meters. A similar situation has been witnessed in Thane, where an MSEB-installed smart meter can be seen in the Chandanwadi area thane ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, July -21, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (praful Gangurde)

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The move has sparked opposition from residents, who have been resisting the installation of smart meters for the past six to seven months, fearing that the new devices will lead to a sharp increase in their electricity bills. Several societies have kept their meter rooms locked to prevent MSEDCL officials and its appointed agency, M/s AESL, from accessing the meters.

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Smart meters are digital devices that record electricity consumption in real time and enable remote monitoring and disconnection. Once a consumer clears pending dues, the power supply can be restored automatically within two minutes.

Amey Parkar, secretary of Sai Deep CHS, one of the societies to receive the notice, said residents were being forced to accept the new meters despite chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing in May that their installation was not mandatory.

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{{^usCountry}} “MSEDCL officials are illegally forcing us to replace our meters with smart meters. The chief minister had announced in May this year that it was not mandatory. Then why are officials forcing us to get them replaced? We have no objection to consumers whose meters are faulty getting them changed, but why should all society members be forced to do so?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “MSEDCL officials are illegally forcing us to replace our meters with smart meters. The chief minister had announced in May this year that it was not mandatory. Then why are officials forcing us to get them replaced? We have no objection to consumers whose meters are faulty getting them changed, but why should all society members be forced to do so?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Parkar alleged that MSEDCL officials had neither discussed the replacement plan with the societies nor sought residents’ consent, leading them to lock their meter rooms. He also claimed that there had been instances of officials entering societies in the afternoon, when most residents were asleep, and replacing meters without the flat owners’ consent.

Raju Nalawade, a social worker in Dombivli, said residents were being encouraged to opt for the replacement by being told that the installation was currently free of cost, but could involve charges and additional paperwork later.

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“MSEDCL officials have been telling us that the meters are being replaced free of cost now, but that consumers may have to pay for it later and go through considerable paperwork. They are using this argument to convince people to get the meters changed immediately,” he said.

MSEDCL, however, maintained that the resistance was based on misinformation and that smart meters would help ensure accurate monitoring of electricity consumption.

“Yes, we have issued notices to societies in the MIDC residential zone as they have locked their meter rooms and are not allowing our officials access. People have been misled by propaganda against smart meters, spread by those who have been using electricity illegally without a valid connection. Once smart meters are installed, electricity consumption will be monitored properly,” said Jagdish Bodke, additional executive engineer, MSEDCL, Kalyan.

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Dismissing fears of inflated bills, Bodke said there was no basis to the apprehension that electricity bills would rise after the installation of smart meters. He said MSEDCL had been following up with several societies in Dombivli’s MIDC area for the replacement, but residents were refusing access even though some consumers had themselves sought new meters because their existing ones were faulty or malfunctioning.

Bodke also clarified that MSEDCL would not replace any consumer’s meter without their consent. Of the more than 391,000 electricity consumers in the Kalyan division, over 181,000 have had their meters replaced with smart meters, he said. Citing Palava Complex as an example, Bodke said all out of 33,000 consumers, 32,000 have been covered under the smart meter replacement drive.