Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
MU announces PET, LLM entrance exam schedule

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 26, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Mumbai University has scheduled the Ph.D. Entrance Test and LLM Entrance Exam for November 2024, with application deadlines approaching.

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the schedule for the Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) and the LLM Entrance Examination for 2024. These exams will be conducted through an online Center-Based Test (CBT) format.

MU announces PET, LLM entrance exam schedule

The press statement issued by MU stated that LLM entrance examination is set for November 10, at various exam centers. The PET exam will take place in the second week of November, with the exact date to be announced shortly. The deadline for submitting applications for the LLM exam is November 3. For the PET exam, the application submission deadline is October 31.

MU announced PET exam almost after two years and LLM entrance exam after five months of the academic year starts. HT reported about the distress among students. Detailed information regarding admission criteria, eligibility, registration, fees, and rules can be accessed on the MU’s official website, http://www.mu.ac.in, as well as through dedicated portals https://uomllmcet.formsubmit.in/ for LLM and https://uompet2024.formsubmit.in/ for PET.

The PET exam will cover 76 subjects, and in the last examination cycle, approximately 6,000 candidates participated. For the LLM Pre-Entrance Exam, over 5,000 students appeared previously.

