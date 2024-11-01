MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai (MU) has announced innovative new-age courses with international collaborations, reflecting its strategic drive to equip students for high-demand fields such as semiconductor development, data science, and cybersecurity. The university shared these developments at its recent ‘Diwali Sandhya’ celebration, which saw the participation of consular dignitaries from 26 countries and students from over 55 nations. MU introduces new-age courses with global alliance

The event, organised by MU’s Student Development Department, aimed to introduce international visitors to the festival’s cultural richness. Hosted in the historic Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall, the celebration brought together foreign diplomats from countries such as Argentina, Japan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, offering them an immersive experience in Indian traditions, cuisine, and music. This festive setting underscored the university’s growing role as a global education hub.

During the event, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, vice chancellor, shared MU’s latest educational initiatives and its vision to strengthen partnerships with world-class institutions. “The university has undertaken various schemes to open new opportunities with foreign universities through the School of Foreign Languages,” he said. He emphasised that the national and international student and fellowship centres at MU are central to this mission, creating avenues for collaboration across borders.

MU’s recent partnerships have led to Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several prominent foreign universities, including an alliance with Saint Louis University to introduce associate degree programmes in data analytics and cybersecurity. The new-age course offerings are designed to prepare students for rapidly evolving job markets in high-demand sectors. “Our goal is to create educational pathways that meet the needs of the industry, including fields like semiconductor technology, where there is a growing demand for skilled professionals,” Prof. Kulkarni said.

The VC also announced that MU has established a Centre for Excellence in Healthcare in partnership with Purdue University. This centre aims to support healthcare research, further adding to MU’s growing portfolio of specialised programmes and research initiatives designed to address global challenges. “Through these international collaborations, we are encouraging the exchange of educational resources and enabling joint research that will benefit students and faculty alike,” Prof. Kulkarni added.

The Diwali Sandhya event provided an ideal setting to strengthen MU’s global ties. Diplomats and students participated in the festivities, enjoying traditional Indian dishes and music.