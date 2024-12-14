Mumbai: In order to offer a streamlined path for aspiring management professionals, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Friday announced the launch of a five-year integrated Bachelor of Management Studies and Master of Management Studies (BMS-MMS) programme, set to begin in the academic year 2025-26. This initiative will enable students to secure admission into the programme directly after completing Class 12. MU to introduce integrated master of management studies in colleges

Under this new structure, students will undertake a three-year BMS degree followed seamlessly by a two-year MMS degree. Speaking about the programme, professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of MU, stated, “The integrated BMS-MMS programme is designed to benefit thousands of students aspiring to build careers in management. By streamlining their academic journey, the programme will reduce uncertainties related to postgraduate admissions and provide a focused path to success.”

The university’s Academic Council (AC) has outlined detailed guidelines for this programme, aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Highlights include a one-entry, one-exit option for the five-year integrated course and provisions for lateral entry into the MMS programme for eligible students. Admission to the integrated BMS-MMS programme will require candidates to clear an entrance examination after Class 12.

Additionally, the AC has announced a one-year MMS degree programme for students completing the four-year undergraduate (FYUG) BMS degree. Engineering graduates who fulfil specific prerequisites will also be eligible for lateral entry into the second year of the MMS programme. “Engineering students opting for management electives as part of their curriculum will qualify for lateral entry, in accordance with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines,” added professor Kulkarni.

The programme’s structure emphasises employability through increased credits for on-the-job training (OJT) and internships. The guidelines recommend a subject-specific internship during the summer session between the first and second year of the MMS programme. Furthermore, the OJT in the second semester may be integrated with the summer internship upon approval by statutory authorities. Students are required to earn 50-60% of their total credits in their specialisation subject, with credits from internships, OJT, or research projects contributing to this total.

In addition to launching the integrated BMS-MMS programme, the university has approved guidelines for twinning, dual degree, and joint degree programmes starting from the next academic year. It has also expanded the range of elective options across disciplines, fostering interdisciplinary learning and flexibility for students.