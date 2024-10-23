Mumbai: Citizens receiving cloudy water in their homes should not panic, says the civic administration. Incessant rainfall in the catchment area of the Bhatsa reservoir, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, has made the water turbid since October 21. Muddy water supply due to rainfall, says BMC

Following reports of muddy water supply in various parts of the city, particularly the eastern suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking appropriate measures at its water purification centres to reduce turbidity. However, as a precaution, citizens are advised to filter and boil their drinking water.

The hydraulic engineering department of the BMC is undertaking enhanced filtration and using chlorine as a disinfectant. However, as an additional safeguard, citizens should filter and boil their drinking water until further notice. The BMC says it is monitoring the water quality closely and making every effort to restore clear water supply.