Surat businessman held for fleeing with gold, diamond ornaments worth 63 lakh from city jeweller

Mumbai: A businessman, who was on the run for the last two months, was arrested in Surat, Gujarat, for allegedly duping a Zaveri Bazar-based jeweller of ₹63 lakh in April.

According to the police, the accused – identified as Kirit Patel – came in contact with the victim, Vijay Doshi, through the latter’s friend. “Patel used to visit the victim’s shop and used to buy gold and diamond ornaments based on their designs and as per the needs of his customers,” said a police officer.

Patel collected several pieces of gold and diamond jewellery on August 3, 2022, and August 11, 2022, on credit and promised Doshi that he would pay the amount soon, the officer said, adding, “Initially, the accused sought extension of time to clear the debt. Later, Patel started avoiding his calls and messages.”

The victim realised that the accused would not give his money or return his jewellery so he approached the police and filed a complaint in December 2022. Assistant police inspector Sushil Vanjari of the LT Marg police station investigated the matter and an FIR was registered on April 5, 2023. A manhunt was launched for Patel, added the official.

The police team visited Surat at the accused’s place and found that he had changed his residence and mobile number.

The police inquired with several people known to him and found his current mobile number. Based on the mobile phone location, he was traced on Saturday in Surat and was brought back to Mumbai. He was arrested in the matter and was produced in the court on Sunday and was remanded in police custody till June 21, added the official.

“Patel had been wanted since April, and finally, we managed to trace him in Surat,” added the officer. Police have been trying to recover the stolen booty from Patel.