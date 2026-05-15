MUMBAI: Almost three months after its inaugural edition, the second edition of Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) will be held in Mumbai from February 22 to February 26, 2027. Mumbai Climate Week 2027 to return in Feb with focus on collective climate action

Forged to position India as a leader in climate action for the Global South, Mumbai Climate Week is an initiative of social impact organisation Project Mumbai, supported by the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority and the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika.

The inaugural three-day meet, held in February this year, brought together policy makers, corporates, civil society organisations, international governments and, most importantly, citizens from diverse age groups and backgrounds to deliberate on climate-related challenges and solutions.

“Our post-event analysis and conversations with stakeholders have yielded amazing responses, helping us shape the next edition with greater zeal,” said Shishir Joshi.

Adding further, Joshi said, “Commonly expressed is the need for continued and collective action, sustained effort for a deeper and wider reach, to engage more deeply in sourcing solutions and building awareness that climate is no longer just about climate, but that ownership should feel shared, and responsibility should be accepted rather than passed on.”

Organisers said the upcoming edition of Mumbai Climate Week will continue to focus on expanding citizen participation, strengthening collaborations and building greater awareness around climate responsibility and sustainability.

To track updates related to Mumbai Climate Week 2027, citizens can visit the websites of Project Mumbai and Mumbai Climate Week.