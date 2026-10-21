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10-year-old Mumbai girl booked for pushing toddler off sixth floor, killing her

On Tuesday, the 10-year-old girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which handed her custody back to her parents in view of her age.

Updated on: Oct 21, 2026, 07:02:31 IST
By Megha Sood
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Four days after 18-month-old Ariba Khan died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Goregaon East, the police on Monday booked a 10-year-old girl residing in the same building for murder, as CCTV footage indicated that she had “deliberately pushed” the toddler into the duct beside the elevator, resulting in her death.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm last Wednesday (PTI/ Representational)
According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm last Wednesday (PTI/ Representational)

On Tuesday, the 10-year-old girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which handed her custody back to her parents in view of her age, until further orders.

Also Read I Shooters planned to kill Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, motive unclear, say police

CCTV footage reveals

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm last Wednesday, when Ariba was playing with a cat outside their flat on the sixth floor of building no. 1 in Anjuman Society, Goregaon East. When her mother was unable to find her, she asked her son and Ariba’s elder brother to look for her.

The boy peeped through the railing and saw his sister lying on the ground floor, bleeding. He ran down and raised a cry for help, following which building residents informed the family and rushed the injured Ariba to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Based on the footage, police suspected that the 10-year-old girl had pushed Ariba over the retaining wall around the duct beside the elevator. On Monday, they booked the girl under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a formal complaint by Ariba’s mother and the CCTV footage.

The girl will now undergo counselling, a police officer said.

Section 21 of the BNS grants “limited immunity” to children aged 7-12 years, saying, “Nothing is an offence which is done by a child above seven years of age and under twelve, who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge the nature and consequences of his “conduct”.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did police say happened to Ariba Khan?

Police suspected that the 10-year-old girl pushed Ariba over the retaining wall around the elevator duct, causing her to fall from the sixth floor to the ground floor.

What did CCTV footage show?

Police said the footage showed the 10-year-old gesturing to Ariba and calling her towards the elevator, before grabbing her as they went outside the cameras’ view.

What happened after the 10-year-old was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board?

The board sent her back to her parents’ custody in view of her age and instructed that she undergo counselling sessions.

What do Sections 20 and 21 of the BNS say about children?

Section 20 grants complete immunity to children under seven. Section 21 provides limited immunity to children above seven and under twelve who have not attained sufficient maturity to judge the nature and consequences of their conduct.
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