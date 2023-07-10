Three months on, no action to restore encroached salt pans in Wadala

Mumbai: Despite getting a three-month deadline from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to remove encroachments on around 100-acres of ecologically sensitive salt pan in Wadala, no action has been taken by the environment department or Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). The BMC and salt commissioner were instructed to provide logistical and budgetary support for cleaning up the area. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The salt pans were found to be under encroachment by an NGT-appointed six-member committee earlier this year in response to a petition filed by lawyer-activist Madhura Tawde, who on Sunday wrote to the state environment department seeking their urgent compliance with the court’s directions to restore the land.

The MCZMA had been given three months to clear the land on March 15 this year. The area straddles CTS Nos. 144-147 in the city’s Development Plan and includes both existing salt pans run by a private operator and around 55-acres of erstwhile salt pans where the Customs Department has proposed to develop a sprawling residential and commercial establishment—Customs Enclave. HT was the first to report on this proposal last month.

“Finding serious violations of CRZ Notification, 2019, by illegal encroachments, dumping of C and D waste, and damage to the mangroves, the tribunal directed the State Coastal Zone Management Authority to prepare a time-bound action plan for remedial action to remove unauthorised dumping of waste, encroachments, and restoration of mangroves,” the NGT had noted in its final order.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and salt commissioner were instructed to provide logistical and budgetary support for cleaning up the area.

“Since the order has been published by NGT, no such action has been taken. Now, even the Customs Enclave is coming to a disputed location... The NGT order stated that action was to be taken before June 30. Since (this date) has passed, I request you to take necessary action and restore the area,” Tawde wrote to the state environment department.

Notably, the NGT ruled that one of the plots in question, CTS No. 145, is a “CRZ-IB area”, while some portions (including a massive bundh made from demolition waste) are in CRZ-IA areas, where development is curbed.

The Customs Enclave plot, on CTS No 146, is shown to fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-II category, which refers to areas that have been developed up to the shoreline of the coast.

Tawde said this requires further investigation. “How can two adjacent plots, both used to make salt, have different classifications under the CRZ Rules? Officials need to explain this first before going ahead with any development work. These tidal wetlands are crucial to prevent flooding and the entire area needs to be protected equally,” she said.