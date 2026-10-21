Mumbai Police issue notices to 24 X users over Sabir Bhatia’s documentary

Mumbai Police have issued notices to at least 24 X account holders for sharing a documentary directed by Sabir Bhatia that allegedly contains false and disparaging claims about industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai Police have asked X to review posts sharing a documentary allegedly containing false and disparaging claims about Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The documentary in question gained public attention after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued takedown directives to platforms like YouTube and Meta following court orders.

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The notice issued by police stated that the West Region Cyber police had received a complaint alleging that multiple X (formerly Twitter) accounts had published and disseminated highly objectionable content targeting a well-known company.

The notice said the tweets contained allegedly false, misleading, and disparaging statements and allegations concerning the said company, which were being publicly circulated through different X handles without any apparent factual or lawful basis, thereby causing serious and continuing harm to the company’s reputation, goodwill, and public image.

Publication and dissemination of objectionable, false, misleading, and disparaging statements violated X’s rules and were punishable under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the public peace) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Through the notice, Mumbai Police requested X to urgently review the objectionable tweets posted through multiple handles and take appropriate action to remove or disable access to the content in accordance with applicable law and X’s policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the notice, Mumbai Police requested X to urgently review the objectionable tweets posted through multiple handles and take appropriate action to remove or disable access to the content in accordance with applicable law and X’s policies. {{/usCountry}}

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While a few X account holders have deleted the video, others have posted the notice, calling it an injustice.