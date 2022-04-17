Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days
Mumbai: In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) for licence suspension.
Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that when the rider is caught without a helmet, the officers give them an e-challan and after getting the form-A filled, they put in a request with the RTOs to suspend the licence of the violator for a period of three months.
Out of the penalised riders, 3951 persons have been given form-A to fill and were asked to reach the nearest traffic police station and spend two hours watching awareness videos on the consequences of helmetless riding.
However, only 1,947 bikers out of the 3951 were given form-B as an acknowledgement that they had watched the videos.
Roushan said that on average, every day they had been penalising at least 1200 two-wheeler riders for the offence. “The videos have been a part of the awareness campaign depicting consequences of helmetless riding,” said Roushan.
If a rider does not turn up to watch the videos, the traffic police have begun sending reminders to him via text messages to attend the session.
The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roushan.
The officers said that on April 8, the maximum number of bikers were caught without helmets (1907) followed by April 9 when 1730 bikers were penalised.
Roushan said they are now writing to schools and colleges and would begin to create awareness on helmetless riding and following traffic rules to the youth so that they are aware of the consequences and could also explain them to their parents if they find them flouting rules.
-
ISRO scientists: Fallen objects parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
-
BMC to restore British-era cannons to past glory
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is restoring a pair of British-era cannons, which were lying in a dilapidated condition for several years in a city garden. The cast iron structures are currently inside the Lion's Children Park in Ghatkopar (East). BMC's plan Earlier in August 2021, the civic garden cell asked the BMC Heritage Cell to restore the pair of cannons.
-
Petrol, CNG price hike: Auto, cab drivers Delhi to go on strike tomorrow
Commuters in Delhi are likely to face problems as several unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday demanding a hike in fare rates and a cut in CNG prices. The unions have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a panel to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
-
Stepfather tortures, kills 3-year-old daughter in Pune
PUNE The Bharati Vidypeeth police on Sunday arrested a stepfather for torturing three-year-old daughter for three days and then killing her by banging her head to a wall. The incident took place at Srikrishna Apartments Building in Ambegaon Budruk . The 24-year-old mother filed an FIR. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Uttam Patil (33). Patil tortured the daughter for three days before brutally killing her.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Accused Ansar and Aslam sent to 1-day police custody
Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were on Sunday sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi's Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital.
