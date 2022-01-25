Mumbai reports 2.5K cases on Sunday, lowest in last three weeks

Mumbai on Sunday reported the lowest, 2,550, Covid-19 cases since in last three weeks or 23 days of January. Further, the city also saw the drop in the daily positivity rate to 5.54%, the lowest in the last three weeks. The hospitalisation rate too has come down to 10.765 from 21% two weeks ago.

With the fresh cases reporrted in the last 24 hours, the case tally in Mumbai touched 1,033,915 and toll to 16,535 after reporting 13 new deaths on Sunday. According to the state health department data, the city’s recovery rate is 96% with 994,889 recoveries, while the mortality rate is 1.59%. There are 19,808 active cases in the city and further zero Omicron variant Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, and the total toll remains to be 1,099.

Further, the hospitalisation rate in the city has come down from 21% (15 days ago) to 10.76% Sunday. Out of the total 37,741 beds in the city, 4,011 are occupied.

According to BMC data, currently 799,512 citizens who are either infected, close contacts or travellers are under home quarantine in the city and there are 24 sealed buildings in the city and zero containment zones, as of Sunday.

However, BMC officials said the number of cases has gone down owing to decreased testing in the weekend. On Sunday, 45,993 tests were reported, which is lesser than an average of around 50,000 to 52,000 tests in Mumbai during the week. Though the cases have started falling down considering the positivity rate has come down to around 5% from 29% in the first week of January, BMC officials have warned citizens of any further spike, in case Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is not followed.

Meanwhile, in the coming week the results of genomic sequencing is expected to be released by the BMC. In the last such results declared on December 31, 2021, 56% of the total over 200 samples were detected with Omicron variant.

On Sunday (changes from Saturday)

Daily cases :- 2,550 (-1018)

Deaths :- 13 (+3)

Hospitalisation status :-

Total beds:- 37,741 (-5)

Occupied:- 4,455 (-325)

On oxygen bed:- 1,798(-107)

Ventilators:- 592 (+3)