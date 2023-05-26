Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maizabin Attar: Juggling courses, coming on top

Sabah Virani
May 26, 2023

Along with class 12, she started pursuing a Company Secretary (CS) course to fast track through it with college. By the time she is done with her BCom in college, she plans to have finished her course and the two-year internship it will include

Mumbai: Maizabin Attar has a goal. “I want to get my family out of here,” she says, referring to the Shamsher Khan chawl in Andheri West she lives in. It is a dangerous place, with “dons and bhai log.” This is why, along with class 12, she started pursuing a Company Secretary (CS) course to fast track through it with college. By the time she is done with her BCom in college, she plans to have finished her course and the two-year internship it will include.

“I want to be able to directly get a respectable corporate job, so that I can support my family and two younger siblings.”

Despite juggling the different courses, she scored a 92.17% in the commerce stream from Hansraj Morarji Junior College. “It was difficult. From 10am to 4pm, I had college, 4pm to 8pm I had my CS lectures online, and 8pm to 10pm tuitions. I had my ups and downs,” she says.

Maizabin doesn’t have it easy. Her father is an electrician, earning 8,000 a year, while her mother’s business selling imitation jewelry earns around 15,000 to 20,000 a month. But she has also had help, with a teacher from an NGO supporting her education in a private school since the eighth grade and now charting her through the CS course. “All I have is the hard work I’ve done, and my trust in a higher power.”

