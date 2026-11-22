MUMBAI: In a push for water transport in the city, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) on Friday tested an electric hydrofoil vessel at the Gateway of India. Manufactured by the Swedish company, Candela, the Candela P-12, often referred to as a “flying boat”, uses advanced hydrofoil technology which lifts the vessel’s hull above water while cruising, resulting in a reduction in water resistance, energy and travel time.

Manufactured by the Swedish company, Candela, the “flying boats” use advanced hydrofoil technology, which lifts the vessel’s hull above water while cruising, resulting in a reduction in water resistance, energy and travel time. (Candela) more less

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State ports and fisheries minister Nitesh Rane said that the MMB would acquire 12 such vessels, which travel at around 22 knots per hour and carry 30 passengers, at a cost of approximately ₹22 crore per vessel. “We will operate the services on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis on routes such as Gateway-Mandwa and Gateway-Elephanta,” he said. “We will also start a Versova-Mandwa route soon.” Rane said the services could be inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis before the winter session of the state legislature and regular services could start by the end of the year.

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{{^usCountry}} Rane said the government had entered into an MoU with Candela to produce the hydrofoil boats in Maharashtra. Posting on X, he said that the Candela P-12 was India’s first 100% electric hydrofoil vessel and a major milestone in India’s sustainable maritime journey. “This is a joint initiative of the state government, Rural Enhancers and Sadhav Shipping Limited, and showcases the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s commitment to bringing world-class maritime technologies to India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rane said the government had entered into an MoU with Candela to produce the hydrofoil boats in Maharashtra. Posting on X, he said that the Candela P-12 was India’s first 100% electric hydrofoil vessel and a major milestone in India’s sustainable maritime journey. “This is a joint initiative of the state government, Rural Enhancers and Sadhav Shipping Limited, and showcases the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s commitment to bringing world-class maritime technologies to India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Governments over the years have been talking about starting mass water transport systems but few have succeeded. In the 1990s, Mumbai had hovercraft services from the Gateway to Vashi and Belapur and services from Girgaum Chowpatty and Juhu Beach. They closed down as the venture proved to be loss-making and maintenance costs too high. Post-Covid-19, boat services were started from Belapur to Mumbai but there was not much demand for these either.

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As of now, 3-3.5 million passengers use ferries from the Gateway of India to go to Elephanta Caves, Mandwa, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Rewas. Given the increasing demand, the MMB has awarded contracts to build marinas at Radio Club.

Nakul Virat, the regional CEO of Candela, said that it took them seven to nine months to make each vessel and 45 days to ship it to India. “Our boats can travel at a speed of 25 knots per hour, with a maximum speed of 30 knots, and it takes 50 minutes to charge one boat,” he said. Our vessels need to be serviced only when they complete 3,000 hours of operation, unlike other vessels that need servicing every 200 hours.”

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Virat said that the advantage of “flying above the water”, apart from saving energy, also had the advantage of passengers not feeling seasick in the vessels. “This is the next frontier on the water transport front. What Tesla did on the road, we are trying to do on water. We have many major clients in Sweden, Norway, Canada, Caribbean, Columbia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.” Virat added that Candela planned to operate the Gateway-Mandwa route first and later start services from Gateway to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Mumbai Water Metro PMC selected

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has selected the TYPSA India Pvt Ltd-RINA Consulting SpA joint venture for the appointment of a project management consultant (PMC) for Phase 1 of the Mumbai Water Metro (MWM) project. The MMB’s board of directors cleared the proposal on Wednesday, and approval was granted to submit a proposal to the state government for administrative approval of the ₹31.98 crore consultancy fee.

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Phase 1 of MWM includes eight proposed routes: Vasai-Mira Bhayander, Jessel Park-Fountain-Gaimukh-Nagla Bunder-Kalher, Vashi-Navi Mumbai Airport, Belapur-Navi Mumbai Airport, Gateway of India-Navi Mumbai Airport, Gateway of India-Vashi, Kalyan-Dombivli-Kalher-Kolshet and Bandra-Worli-Nariman Point.

Ports minister Nitesh Rane said that this marked an important step towards accelerating the planning and implementation of MWM. “It is a highly ambitious project and I have directed the concerned authorities to expedite the processes to ensure its timely completion,” he said. The MMB also cleared a proposal for construction of a Ro-Ro jetty at Revdanda.