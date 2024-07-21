Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.32 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 22, 2024 27.52 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 27.84 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 26.68 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 26.42 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 28.16 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 27.97 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 27.76 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.75 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.83 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.53 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Broken clouds Delhi 35.92 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 21, 2024, is 27.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.32 °C and 27.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.95 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

