Mumbai’s active cases dip below 1k, first time since first wave of Covid-19

Mumbai: The city’s Covid-19 active caseload on Saturday went below 1,000 for the first time since the first wave of the pandemic had gripped Mumbai in March 2020, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The officials informed that the last time the city registered low active cases was in April 2020.

As of Saturday, Mumbai had 902 active cases with zero deaths for the seventh time in the month. The daily positivity rate reported on Saturday was 0.44% and the hospitalisation rate is 2.0%. The city’s total tally is 1,055,378 and death toll is 16,691.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate is 98% and the mortality rate is 1.58%.

As the cases have gone down, the BMC on Friday also announced to start offline classes for all schools in the city starting March 02, 2022. According to BMC officials, in the first week of March, remaining restrictions on restaurants, theatres, malls, and marriage functions are also expected to be relaxed. The decision on relaxations will be taken after a meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with state administration and Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force.

Meanwhile, the city has zero containment zones and sealed buildings. Till now, more than 1.5 million tests have been conducted in the city and the overall positivity rate is 6.54%. Overall, more than 10 million citizens have been traced as part of BMC’s contact tracing and more than 1.2 million citizens have completed home quarantine.